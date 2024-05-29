Josh Naylor Talks About Turning Around Recent Struggles, Guardians News
The Cleveland Guardians’ offense has been rolling over the last few weeks and they’ve now won 10 of their previous 11 games. Just about everyone in the lineup is finding a way to contribute.
However, one player who has uncharacteristically struggled over this stretch is Josh Naylor. Since May 17, Naylor has gone 3-for-39 (0.86) at the plate with a strikeout rate of 25.6 percent.
It’s a long season and that’s something Naylor has learned with it being his sixth year in. Not getting too tied up with the stats and focusing on the process is something that he’s focused on during these slumps.
Cleveland’s cleanup hitter finally had some good fortune and hit two home runs while driving in five RBI in their 13-7 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. After the game, Naylor talked about what he does to get through a stretch like the one he's been on.
“Sometimes you’re going to be good, sometimes you’re going to be bad,” said Naylor. “It is what it is. I don’t think you should pay attention to the numbers. Just go up there and try to be a good player every day. If it works out, great. If it doesn’t just go back to the drawing board.”
Naylor continued, “Sometimes you get caught in the loop where you’re not doing too good and you want to help the team and put a little bit more pressure on yourself. But at the end of the day, you just have to stick to what you do best. Just try to be your best out there. Try to have fun and that’s the key.”
This patience and not overthinking things at the plate may be tedious for some players, but Naylor is showing it’s effective in getting through rough patches.
While it was Tuesday that ended with Naylor hitting a pair of home runs, Stephen Vogt believes this turnaround started on Monday with one hard-hit ball.
“The swing [on Monday] where he lined out to short, we talked about that pregame too,” said Vogt. “Sometimes that’s the swing where you start to feel it. He came out to early batting practice [on Tuesday], looked good, worked on staying through the ball, staying through the middle of the field. You saw it, this is an elite player. Anytime he gets one, he’s going to want another one. He’s so special.”
The Guardians' offense relies heavily on what type of production they’ll get from Jose Ramirez and Naylor in the heart of the order. Cleveland has been able to overcome Naylor’s struggles so far, but it’s a great sign that he may be starting to get it back on track.