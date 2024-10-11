MLB Announces Game Time Change For Guardians vs. Tigers ALDS Game 5
Either the Cleveland Guardians or Detroit Tigers' season will end on Saturday, and one will advance to the ALCS to play the New York Yankees.
The winner-take-all Game 5 contest was originally supposed to be played at 8:08 p.m. on Saturday night, with it being the only game of the day. However, Mother Nature had other plans and MLB had to adjust the start time due to rain.
Now, the Guardians and Tigers will play Game 5 in the afternoon, starting at 1:08 p.m., to avoid the inclement weather that is supposed to roll into Northern Ohio in the evening.
Here is MLB's official statement on the change:
"Major League Baseball today announced that Saturday’s decisive Game Five of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers has been rescheduled from 8:08 p.m. (ET) to 1:08 p.m. (ET) due to the forecasted inclement weather in Cleveland. The 1:08 p.m. (ET) game, which will be exclusively televised by TBS and Max, will determine whether the Guardians or the Tigers will meet the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series presented by loanDepot, beginning on Monday at Yankee Stadium."
While the start time for the game is being moved up seven hours, the mindset will remain the same for the Guardians. They need to have a good, patient game plan in the box against Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who was dominant in his Game 2 start.
One thing Cleveland does have going for them is that the first time they saw Skubal in the series, the game started at 4:08 p.m. This time of day is historically tough on hitters at Progressive Field because of the shadows that get between the mound and the batter's box.
While it would have been cool to see a primetime win or go-home game at Progressive Field, MLB taking a proactive approach to ensure neither team was affected by the weather is defenitly the right decision.