MLB Insider Makes Huge Prediction for Guardians' Trade Target Bo Bichette
The Cleveland Guardians have been linked as potential trade suitors for Toronto Blue Jays star shortstop Bo Bichette quite often over the last couple of months.
While the Guardians have been connected to Bichette and he would be a perfect trade target for the team, it hasn't seemed likely that the Blue Jays will end up moving him.
Now, an MLB insider has made a massive prediction about Bichette leading up to Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today has predicted that Toronto will not move Bichette ahead of the deadline.
"He may be fleeing for the free-agent door in a year, but if the Blue Jays are going to win a playoff game before this window closes, they need him one more season."
Bichette has had a rough go of things during the 2024 MLB season. His numbers have been down and he has only been able to play in 79 games so far.
In those 79 games, he has been hitting .223/.276/.321 to go along with four home runs and 30 RBI.
His numbers may not look great this season, but that is not a good sample size to look at. Bichette is capable of being a star at the plate and with his glove.
Back in the 2023 season, Bichette played in 135 games. He ended up hitting 20 home runs to go along with 73 RBI, while batting .306/.339/.475. Those numbers are why he is such a popular potential trade target.
More than likely, Bichette won't get moved this season at the deadline. However, his future is very much up in the air and he's set to become a free agent following the 2025 season.
Even though it's unlikely that Cleveland will get him in the next couple of days, they could still find a way to acquire or sign him in the fuutre. He truly would be a great fit for the Guardians at shortstop and would fit the long-term window that the team has opened up.
Expect to see Cleveland try to make a move or two ahead of the deadline. They're legitimate contenders in the American League, but adding a piece or two would be wise.