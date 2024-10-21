Yankees Named Trade Fit for Guardians' Star
After the Cleveland Guardians lost to the New York Yankees in the ALCS, the last thing that fans would be thinking is that the two teams could become trade partners during the upcoming MLB offseason.
Well, that is exactly what Bleacher Report could see happening.
In a recent article breaking down the most likely trade for every team in baseball, Josh Naylor was mentioned when it came to the Guardians. As for potential landing spots, the Yankees were on the list.
Here is what they said about why Cleveland might be open to trading Naylor.
"Cleveland figures to be especially tempted if a team is willing to part with a starting pitcher to land Naylor. And with Kyle Manzardo ready to take over at first base, it's not as if he's irreplaceable."
Naylor is coming off of a big year for the Guardians. He was a big part of the run that they made to the ALCS. Moving on from him doesn't seem very likely at this point in time.
During the 2024 MLB season, Naylor played in 152 games. He hit 31 home runs to go along with 108 RBI, while batting .243/.320/.456.
At just 27 years old, Naylor could be a huge part of the future in Cleveland. However, as was mentioned in the above quote, Kyle Manzardo is ready to take over at the position. The Guardians may very well have a tough decision to make.
That being said, if they did look to move Naylor, would they even consider trading him to the Yankees?
Helping an opponent that knocked you out from going to the World Series would be a very tough decision to make. New York could potentially offer the best trade package, but even then Cleveland would have to think twice about trading Naylor to them.
Needless to say, fans would not like to see Naylor with the Yankees. It seems like a deal that would be a hard pass from the Guardians, but stranger things have happened.
All of that being said, it is very unlikely that Cleveland will move on from Naylor this offseason. They will most likely find a way to keep Naylor and Manzardo in their lineup and move forward with the talented slugging first baseman.