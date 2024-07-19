Nothing Will Get Easier This Season For The Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians went into the All-Star Break with a 58-37 record, representing the best in the American League.
The first half has been incredibly impressive from the Guardians, considering they’re one of the youngest teams in baseball, led by a rookie manager in Stephen Vogt. No one should take away from what Cleveland has already been able to accomplish this season, but nothing will get easier from here for the team atop the AL Central.
According to Tankathon, the Guardians have the second-hardest remaining schedule in all of baseball.
Cleveland still has three games with the Philadelphia Phillies, four with the Baltimore Orioles, three with the New York Yankees, three with the Los Angeles Dodgers, three with the Milwaukee Bucks, and eight against the Minnesota Twins.
All those teams are currently in the playoff picture, and four are leading their division. This is going to be quite a test for the young squad.
The one silverling in this brutal upcoming schedule is that the Guardians have a majority of their post-All-Star Break games at the home confines of Progressive Field, where they’ve played some of their best baseball this year. Cleveland currently has a 30-11 home record, the best winning percentage in all of baseball.
Cleveland also has a 25-17 record against teams .500 or better. So, they’ve already shown this season they can rise to the occasion against some of baseball’s top teams.
The biggest takeaway from this daunting remaining schedule is that the Guardians can’t be content at the trade deadline. They need to make the necessary upgrades to match up with these teams.