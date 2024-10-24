Pair Of Cleveland Guardians Receive Prestigious Awards
Something that made the Cleveland Guardians such a great team in 2024 and led them to the playoffs was their incredible defense. There were countless times throughout the summer that Cleveland prevented a run from scoring thanks to a high IQ decision on defense or simply a jaw-dropping play in the field.
Two of the Guardians' key defenders were recognized for their defensive stats: Andres Gimenez and Tanner Bibee, who won the 2024 Fielding Bible Awards for their respective positions.
According to SIS, "The awards are voted on by a panel of experts who consider statistical analysis, the eye test, and any other factors that they wish to utilize."
Andres Gimenez
Gimenez is the best defender on the Guardians, and there's a solid argument he's the best in baseball. Cleveland's second baseman was second for his position with 20 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved), the eighth most in MLB. He was more than deserving of this honor.
One part of Gimenez's game that was put in the spotlight last season was his incredible relays. The whole country saw this in the first inning of Game 5 of the ALCS, but the second baseman saved countless runs with perfect throws from the outfield all season long.
Tanner Bibee
It's nice to see Bibee getting some recognition from an outlet after being snubbed as a Gold Glove finalist. Cleveland's starting pitcher did flawlessly whenever he was asked to field his position.
SIS also pointed out that, "Bibee's 6 Runs Saved were equally split between the range component and the stolen base component. He held baserunners to 6 stolen bases against 6 caught stealing. He also co-led the American League and ranked third in the major leagues with 4 pickoffs."
Cleveland's offense was sometimes inconsistent during 2024, but if there's one thing you could always count on them for, it was their incredible defense. It's nice to see individual players get recognized for their efforts.