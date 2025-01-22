REPORT: Guardians ‘Impressed’ With Free Agent Pitcher Following Workout
The Cleveland Guardians have made many moves this offseason, and the 2025 roster is destined to look much different from what it did at the end of 2024.
However, Cleveland could always add more depth to its bullpen. Last year, the Guardians had the best reliever core in baseball, but that was with a relatively young group.
Cleveland could benefit from bringing in an established veteran pitcher into the mix, and they reportedly have their eyes on Lou Trivino, who would perfectly fit this role
Per Pat Ragazzo of On SI, the Guardians were in attendance for a workout Trivion did in Palm Beach on Tuesday morning. The organization "was impressed" with what they saw from the 33-year-old.
Cleveland wasn't the only organization that attended Trivino's showcase. Ragazzo's report also noted that the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds, and Kansas City Royals were some of the other teams who were in attendance and encouraged by what they saw.
Trivino has not pitched in the big leagues since 2022, when he played for the Yankees and Athletics and recorded a 4.53 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP, and 11 saves.
At one point, the right-hander was one of the better relief pitchers in baseball. However, he was sidelined for two seasons after having Tommy John's surgery in May 2023 and has dealt with elbow and shoulder issues ever since.
Yes, signing Trivino would be a recreation project for the Guardians. However, the same could have been said when Cleveland took a chance on Matthew Boyd, who was coming off major arm surgery. He turned into one of their best starters during the postseason.
If Trivion can stay healthy, he could be a valuable depth piece for a Cleveland bullpen, which is already the best in baseball.