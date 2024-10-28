REPORT: Guardians Bench Coach Named Finalist For MLB Manager Vacancy
The Cleveland Guardians had a very successful season under first-year manager Stephen Vogt, winning the franchise's 12th American League Central title and making it all the way to the American League Championship Series.
Shortly after Vogt was hired last year, Cleveland brought in a few coaches to complete his inaugural coaching staff as the team's skipper.
One of these coaches has now reportedly drawn the attention of another team.
According to Miami Herald Sports Senior Contributor Craig Mish, Guardians Bench Coach Craig Albernaz is a finalist for the Miami Marlins' manager position.
The 41-year-old Albernaz became Cleveland's bench coach for the 2024 campaign after serving as the San Francisco Giants' bullpen coach and catching instructor for the previous four seasons. He was also reportedly being considered for the Guardians' managerial vacancy last season before the team eventually hired Vogt.
Albernaz has two seasons of managerial experience in the Minor League ranks.
In 2017, he won the Class A Short Season New York-Penn League Championship as manager of the Hudson Valley Renegades, who were a Minor League Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays at the time. One year later, he won the 2018 Class A Midwest League Championship as manager of the Bowling Green Hot Rods, also a Rays Affiliate.
The Marlins are seeking their next manager after 2023 National League Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker stepped down following the 2024 campaign.
Whether Albernaz remains with Cleveland or becomes Miami's next skipper remains to be seen. But the Marlins' reported interest in him and Guardians' postseason success shows that he has had a strong impact during his time with Cleveland so far.