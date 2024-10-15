REPORT: Marlins Eyeing Guardians Bench Coach For Manager Opening
The Cleveland Guardians hired Stephen Vogt as their new manager last fall, bringing with him an almost entirely new coaching staff. However, they are already possibly at risk of losing one of the key leaders in their dugout.
The Miami Marlins announced at the beginning of October that Skip Schumaker would not be back as their manager in 2025. With that, their search for a new skipper began. One name reported on their list of candidates is Cleveland bench coach Craig Albernaz.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported last week that "Guardians bench coach Craig Albernaz is considered a big candidate for Marlins manager."
It shouldn't be too surprising that Albernaz's name is popping up in managerial openings. Cleveland interviewed him to be their manager last offseason before opting to go with Vogt. However, they are lucky that Albernaz chose to join their staff in another role.
Vogt has spoken highly of his bench coach and his impact on the team all season long, and it wouldn't surprise the current Cleveland skipper if
"He's one of the smartest people in baseball. He's going to manage soon. He has kept me steady. He's kept me under control. He's helped me learn, been patient with me when I suggest dumb things, and he's just been such a great friend and I couldn't imagine working with anybody else," said Vogt about Albernaz.
While the Marlins may be interested in having Albarnez join their organization, they'll need to wait. The Guardians and Albernaz are both in the middle of an intense ALCS matchup with the New York Yankees.