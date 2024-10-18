Stephen Vogt Describes Resilient Guardians In One Phrase
The Cleveland Guardians came to the brink of heartbreak in Game 3 of the ALCS against the New York Yankees on Thursday night, but they ultimately snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.
After All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase surrendered back-to-back home runs to Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the eighth inning, causing the Guardians to fall behind 4-3, Cleveland ultimately outlasted the Yankees by a score of 7-5 in extra innings to close to within 2-1 in the series.
Following the affair, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt accurately described his team in one phrase.
"This is exactly who we are. We never quit," Vogt said.
Vogt added that "if there was an emotion, we all felt it," encapsulating the ups and downs of the back-and-forth contest.
"We get punched in the teeth pretty hard there in the eighth, and our guys stepped up huge for the guy that carried us all year long, and that was really fun to see," Vogt said.
After New York tacked on another run in the ninth inning, a two-run, pinch-hit homer by Jhonkensy Noel allowed Cleveland to tie the game, and the Guardians then ultimately won on a two-run walkoff shot by David Fry in the bottom of the 10th.
It was certainly one heck of a game, and it aptly epitomized Cleveland's season, which has been a roller-coaster ride of emotions that has led the Guardians to this point.
Had Cleveland fell in Game 3, it surely would have been a death knell for the Guardians in this series, but now, they have life.
Cleveland will host Game 4 on Friday night.