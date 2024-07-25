Stephen Vogt Provides Update On Tanner Bibee's Early Exit, Cleveland Guardians News
Tanner Bibee was visibly frustrated as he limped off the mound on Wednesday night. He had only thrown 67 pitches in 5.0 innings, gave up two hits, and walked one batter. Yet, he was leaving the game early due to cramping.
Stephen Vogt did put all worst-case fears to rest and said the Cleveland Guardians’ starting pitcher was fine following the scare.
“He’s doing alright, just had some cramping,” said Vogt after the game.
“He probably could’ve got through it, but you just can’t take the risk of him hurting something or doing something like that. I mean, he fought me pretty good out there, but I had to make a decision and letting him go further could’ve been a danger to him. So, we just had to make sure he was alright.”
Vogt was also asked about this recurring issue. Apparently, Bibee has dealt with cramping all season, and this flare-up wasn’t the first time it’s happened.
“This is the earliest it hit him. We’re working through it. Our medical staff is working through it to figure out where it’s coming from. But again, this is a competitive kid. It’s hot and humid, it’s hot and humid for everybody, and it affects everybody differently. So, just getting to know Tanner, and we’re doing everything we can to prevent this, and so is Tanner. So, we’re working through it.”
Thankfully, this early exit didn’t end up being worse than it looked. However, it is still slightly concerning that Bibee has faced cramping all season.
Cleveland’s rotation already has many questions, and it would be catastrophic to lose Bibee to an injury due to this cramping.