Steven Kwan Makes Immediate Impact After Returning To Guardians’ Lineup
Steven Kwan suffered a hamstring injury on May 4 that kept him sidelined for nearly a month. Friday was his first game back in the Cleveland Guardians’ lineup and the Gold Glove left fielder picked up right where he left off.
The Guardians took the series opener over the Washington Nationals, 7-1, and Kwan made a major impact in the win. He finished the game going 3-for-5 from the plate, scored two of Cleveland’s seven runs, and drove in an RBI too.
Kwan admitted after the game that he had to refind his groove after missing multiple weeks of big league action. However, it didn’t take long for him to lock back in.
“I was definitely out for a little bit. I definitely felt that month away,” said Kwan after the game. “It was good to be back. I took a lot of those mental reps, took a lot of those virtual at-bats, and it was nice to see that work come to fruition.”
Stephen Vogt commented on how impressed he was that Kwan was able to put together a three-hit night after missing so much time.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Vogt. “A lot of times, you maybe see guys start a little slow, but for him, he was just so excited to play [on Friday]. Just a smile on his. Just a huge jolt for us and did what he’s been doing all year. He just picked up right where he left off.”
The Guardians played incredible baseball in Kwan’s absence. However, you can’t replace one of the best hitters in the game, and now Cleveland has him back at the top of their order.