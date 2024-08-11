Steven Kwan Offers Unique Perspective As Cleveland Guardians Snap Seven-Game Losing Streak
The Cleveland Guardians have been going through a rough patch since the All-Star Break. That came to a head over the last week as they went on a season-high seven-game losing streak in which the offense went silent.
That stretch was finally snapped on Saturday night as the Guardians defeated their division rival, the Minnesota Twins, 2-1.
Steven Kwan played a key role in that victory, hitting a solo home under on the second pitch of the game and playing some incredible defense out in left field.
Kwan didn’t shy away from talking about Cleveland’s losing streak, but he also offered a unique perspective on it as well. The outfielder realizes it hasn’t been the team’s best stretch, but he also points.
“It’s just, ‘win today.’ Before this, we had a five-game winning streak, and then we had whatever this was. I mean, you can’t get caught up in the short sample size, right? Like, you’ve gotta try to win every day. Like I said before, it’s 162 for a reason. Just take it day by day, and we have a plan to stick to it, so we’re going to be in a good spot,” said Kwan postgame.
Kwan has a good point here. Just a week ago, the Guardians won a series against the Philadelphia Phillies on the road and split four games with the Baltimore Orioles. Even though they've struggled lately, they've still found ways to beat some really good teams; we can't forget about that.
Unfortunately, Cleveland’s tough stretch has coincided with the Twins' winning stretch, which has narrowed the division lead.
The Guardians have demonstrated that they can beat good teams this season. They’ll end up in a good spot as long as they keep the mentality that Kwan shared on Saturday.