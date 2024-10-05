Storylines For Guardians-Tigers ALDS Game 1
The day is finally here. Game 1 of the ALDS, featuring the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers, is only a few hours away. As the team works on some last-minute preparation and game-planning, let's look at some of the major storylines heading into Game 1.
Can Cleveland's Offense Immedetitly Click?
The Guardians haven't played in a true major league game since last Saturday. They knew they would have a few days off because of earning a bye in the first round, but then there season finale was rained out only making that off-week longer.
Stephen Vogt has emphasized that the team has taken its simulated games seriously and made them as competitive as possible, given the circumstances.
However, a week off of big league games is abnormal for any player, especially this late into the season. It will be interesting to see if the offense takes a little bit to get going, especially given that no one on the roster or coaching staff has gone through a playoff bye before.
Tanner Bibee's Playoff Debut
Tanner Bibee has been the Guardians' ace all season.
It is absolutely no surprise that he'll take the ball for the team in Game 1 of the ALDS. However, for as good as Bibee has been all year long, this is still his first postseason start.
Pitching in postseason games comes with a different level of intensity and patience. Bibee admitted that he knows there will be more adrenaline than a typical game flowing through his body than a typical start. Some players perform at a high level when presented with a challenge such as this one, and some don't enjoy the big moment as much.
Bibee has always risen to the occasion when put in these high-leverage moments. There's no reason to think he won't do the same on Saturday. However, how he'll respond will remain an unknown until he takes the mound for his playoff debut.
How Much Chaos Will Detroit's Pitching Cause?
The Tigers have embraced one of their biggest strengths heading into the playoffs, and during their ALWS victory, that's been their dominant bullpen. The group calls it "pitching chaos" due to the depth and unpredictability of their relievers.
Detroit is going with left-handed Tyler Holton to start Game 1. However, he likely won't pitch more than two or three innings before A.J. Hinch hands the ball over to the rest of the bullpen. Vogt even admitted one of Cleveland's challenges will be combatting how the Tigers can create favorable matchups for themselves.
No one is going to deny that the Tigers have a deep bullpen. Detroit's relievers covered 11.0 innings in their two games against the Houston Astros and had an ERA of 2.45 and a 1.09 WHIP. The effectiveness of Detroit's bullpen is certainly something to watch in Game 1, but also for the rest of the series.