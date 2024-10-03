Guardians Skipper Reveals Possible Challenges Against Tigers In ALDS
When the Cleveland Guardians showed up to Progressive Field on Wednesday, they didn't know who their opponent would be in the ALDS. However, the Detroit Tigers' victory over the Houston Astros changed that, and the Guardians now face a familiar divisional rival in the best-of-five-game series.
Stephen Vogt opened up about playing the Tigers and made it clear that they would be a tough opponent. No, not everyone predicted Detroit to be playing in the semi-finals of the American League, but those projections don't matter anymore.
The Guardians are very familiar with the Tigers, and Vogt isn't surprised by their late-season push and the winning brand of baseball they've played over the last two months.
"They showed us all year long that they were going to do something like this and the way that they’ve been able to go on this run and get hot and play really good baseball down the stretch," said Vogt on Thursday. "It's a testament to all their players and their coaching staff and A.J. Hinch. They do a great job. They never go away, and they’re gonna make you get all 27 and put pressure on you."
In addition, Vogt also revealed some challenges the Guardians may face against the Tigers as they game plan for the series.
"I think, you know, besides the fact that they’re a really good team, they create tough matchups on both sides of the ball with the versatility that they have with their handedness with their positional flexibility, they can get good matchups for pitching, kind of whatever they want. On the flipside, they’ve got a very balanced, very talented bullpen that can match up with our lineup. So it’s gonna be two very similar teams going at it, and I think the Tigers are very, very deep, and they got a lot of talent," said Vogt.
There are obviously going to be challenges a team has to overcome, but the Guardians should still feel confident about their chances in this series.