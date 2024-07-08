The Guardians Have Done This For The First Time In Nearly 60 Years
The Cleveland Guardians scored five unanswered runs in their 5-3, series-clinching victory over the San Francisco Giants this past Sunday.
Cleveland’s final three runs came on one swing. With the Guardians trailing 3-2 with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Bo Naylor belted a pinch-hit, three-run home run to right field to give Cleveland the lead for good.
This powerful blast not only proved to be the game-winner, but also made Guardians history.
According to Stathead, Naylor’s three-run home run marked Cleveland’s third pinch-hit, go-ahead home run of the season. This is the first time the team has hit at least three pinch-hit, go-ahead home runs in a season since 1967, when the club also hit three such homers.
These two marks are tied for the most in franchise history since at least 1912.
After this past Sunday’s game, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt discussed Naylor’s game-altering home run.
“The guys know by now we use the bench, guys got to be ready," Vogt said. "And he was so prepared for that at-bat. I mean, 0-2 battle, to end up doing that. Credit goes to him, credit goes to our hitting group. [Hitting Analyst] Josh Tubbs, [Run Production Coordinator] Jason Esposito behind the scenes, in the cage getting our pinch hitters ready. [Hitting Coach Chris Valaika] and [Assistant Hitting Coach] Dan [Puente] always ready with the game plan when we’re in the dugout. Our guys are prepared, the staff is prepared for moments like that.”
Cleveland also recorded a pair of pinch-hit, go-ahead home runs in consecutive games back in April. Estevan Florial hit a two-out solo homer versus the New York Yankees on April 14, and Will Brennan hit a two-out, two-run shot on the road against the Boston Red Sox the following day.