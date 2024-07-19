This Amazing Statistic Shows Why Guardians Organization Is Elite
The Cleveland Guardians are an unassuming franchise. They don't play in a major market. They don't have a substantial payroll. They don't have the mystique of the New York Yankees.
And yet, they manage to find a way to contend almost every year.
So, how do the Guardians do it in spite of having limited financial resources at their disposal?
With great scouting and drafting.
Following what most considered a very impressive 2024 MLB Draft haul by Cleveland, a graphic was posting showing how efficient the Guardians have been at acquiring big-league talent in the draft relative to other teams over the last decade.
See for yourself.
Eighteen percent may seem like a small success rate, but it is good enough to place the Guardians fourth in all of baseball in draft performance.
This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given the fact that Cleveland currently has more homegrown players on its 26-man roster than any other team in the majors.
Regardless, it's still an impressive feat that should be recognized.
The Guardians rank 27th in payroll this season. That is actually behind the Miami Marlins, who are known to be a frugal franchise. Yet, Cleveland boasts the best record in the American League coming out of the All-Star break.
Not only that, but the Guardians have made the playoffs five times over the last eight seasons and seem poisted to make it six trips in nine years.
Of course, Cleveland is still searching for an elusive World Series title.
The Guardians have not won a championship since 1948, representing the longest active drought in Major League Baseball.