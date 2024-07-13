This Guardians Starter Is Quietly Pitching Valuable Innings For Cleveland
There’s been so much talk surrounding the Cleveland Guardinas’ pitching roation over the last few weeks.
Two-thirds of their rotation (Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen) are at Triple-A reworking their mechanics, and those at the big league level are still leaving something to be desired on the mound.
However, one starter has returned to form over the last month and is pitching valuable innings for the team. That’s veteran pitcher Carlos Carrasco.
Cookie pitched 5.0 solid innings on Friday night, giving up one earned run and six hits while striking out three batters.
This start is another in a recent trend for the veteran pitcher.
Over Carrasco’s last five starts, he has a 3.33 ERA and a 4.35 FIP.
One of the Guardians' biggest needs is for their starters to get deep into games, which Carrasco has been able to do. Since June 21, Cookie has managed to make it to at least the fifth inning in all of his starts and pitched through the sixth inning in two of them.
These starts have come up against respectable lineups, such as the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, and Toronto Blue Jays.
One of the reasons that Cookie’s recent stretch may be going under the radar is that he had a really rough start to the season. Carrasco had an ERA of 5.16 at the end of May, and there were serious questions about whether the 37-year-old still had what it takes to be a big league starter.
No, these recent stats are not Cy Young or ace-type stats. However, the Guardians signed Carrasco to be a consistent presence in the back of their rotation. It took some time for Cookie to settle down, but that’s exactly what he has been over the last month.