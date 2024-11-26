This Surprising Position Identified As Area Of Need For Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians head into the offseason with some clear holes on their roster. If they want to return to the playoffs in 2025 and advance past the ALCS, the Guardians may need to look outside the organization for help in these areas.
Rowan Kavner of Fox Sports identified three areas of need for the Guardians this offseason. The first two aren't too shocking. He says the Guardians need more starting pitching and an impact bat.
However, Kavner also identifies catcher as an area that Cleveland must also address over the winter.
"Bo Naylor was a more valuable player in 67 games in 2023 than he was as the primary catcher in 123 games in 2024," wrote Kavner. "The offensive leap didn't happen, and while it certainly still could for the 24-year-old, the Guardians might be a little more impatient now that David Fry's elbow injury likely takes him out of the catching mix. Like in center, however, there aren't a ton of impact bats behind the plate in free agency."
It may seem like a hot take to say that the Guardians need to add another catcher to the roster, but the numbers and depth chart says otherwise.
Bo hit .211/.288/.388 with an OPS of .676 in his 354 at-bats last season. These stats are definitely not the offensive production the Guardians thought they'd be getting from Naylor when he was considered a top prospect just a few years ago.
The playoffs also exposed some holes in Bo's defensive game that he must also work on.
With how much Stephen Vogt raves about Naylor's prep time and the work behind the scenes, it would be shocking to see them go in a different direction to start 2025.
However, Bo will be under pressure immediately to prove he can still be a plus-hitter while also providing solid defense behind the plate.
The front office should consider adding another backup catcher. As mentioned, Fry will not be able to play the field until 2026, and Austin Hedges is on the roster in more of a mentorship and leadership role.
However, adding a catcher is easier said than done when considering the free agent market, and the whole team could be available for trade.