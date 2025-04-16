Three Guardians Pitchers With Silently Strong Stats
The Cleveland Guardians' pitching has been a center of attention over the last few seasons, and not always for the best reasons.
It's no secret the Guardians have multiple struggling pitchers on their roster right now, but they also have some who are quietly flourishing.
Here are three pitchers with silently strong stats.
Paul Sewald
Paul Sewald's tenure with the Guardians didn't get off to a great start. He gave up a pair of runs in less than an inning of work against the Royals, sparking fear that the veteran reliever may be facing some regression.
However, since that appearance in Kansas City on March 29, Sewald has been lights out of the bullpen.
Since the calendar flipped to April, the 34-year-old has given up just four hits and one earned run in 6.1 innings of work. Sewald has also knocked his season WHIP down to 0.88.
Relievers who don't always throw the ball in the ninth inning don't always get a lot of credit, but Sewald has been quite a stable presence out of Cleveland's bullpen and deserves some recognition.
Joey Cantillo
Speaking of another reliever who has given the Guardians some solid production out of the bullpen, Joey Cantillo has looked strong in his early outings in 2025.
The lefty may be a starter by nature, but he's still silently found some success in this new role as a reliever.
Cantillo has appeared in six games this season and has a 1.80 ERA.
The most encouraging piece of Cantillo's stats is how well he's been able to command the zone early in the season. Stephen Vogt always raves about how good of a pitcher Cantillo can be when he's throwing strikes, and the lefty is currently demonstrating that.
Cantillo has a strikeout rate of nearly 29 percent this season and recently struck out four batters in Cleveland's series finale against the Royals.
Jakob Junis
Cleveland's signing of Jakob Junis wasn't a blockbuster move, but it's certainly proving to be a positive one early in the season.
The dynamic veteran pitcher has stepped into multiple situations and helped the Guardians get out of some trouble, whether it's runners on base or eating up multiple innings.
Junis has pitched in 8.0 innings over eight games this season and has yet to allow an earned run. He's also rarely allowed runners on base, posting a 0.88 WHIP early in the season.
Pitchers with Junis' role don't always get praise, but he's certainly been a key piece to Cleveland's early success.
