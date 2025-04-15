Guardians' Early Wins Could Have Massive Implications Later This Season
The Cleveland Guardians have certainly had their ups and downs since the season started, but there is one area they should be extremely proud of.
After the first four series of the season, the Guardians have played tremendously against their division.
While this may feel like a small win right now, it could have massive implications later this season if the Guardians remain in playoff contention throughout the year.
In the event that the Guardians have the same record as another team, and both teams have the chance to go to the postseason, the first tiebreaker to determine the winner is their head-to-head record.
With that in mind, Cleveland swept the Chicago White Sox in three games and is 4-2 against the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals have the talent to fight for a playoff spot or win the division, and the Guardians are already in firm control of the season series, with just six more games left to play against one another in 2025.
The next tiebreaker is a team's record in their division, and the Guardians currently have a 7-2 record against the AL Central.
This winning percentage could also be crucial if the Guardians finish with the same record as a team outside of their division.
When you break it down and consider how few games the Guardians play against division rivals and how tight the American League playoff race could be in 2025, these early wins can't be taken for granted.
Is it early to be talking about the postseason?
Yes.
Do the Guardians still have a lot of baseball to play until the season is over?
Absolutely!
However, that doesn't mean games played when it's 40 degrees outside in April have less meaning than the season's final week in September.
Cleveland has to keep up the strong start against their divisional opponents, but the Guardians could very well look back on these two weeks of the season and credit them for the opportunity to play baseball deep into October.
