Three Observations From Guardians Victory Over Padres, 7-0
It took a few innings for the Cleveland Guardians to get back on track following the All-Star Break, but the offense came up big late against the San Diego Padres, giving them a win in the series opener, 7-0.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians’ latest victory.
Tanner Bibee’s Pitch Count
Tanner Bibee didn’t pitch a bad game against the Padres, but he certainly wasn’t as efficient as he would’ve liked, either. He only gave up five base runs (two hits and three walks) but threw 5.2 innings, gave up zero runs, and struck out three batters.
Bibee's biggest issue on Friday was Padre hitters getting deep into counts. His pitch count was above 50 after the third inning, and the Apple TV+ broadcast mentioned that San Diego had over 30 foul balls against Bibee.
There were a lot of positives to take away from this start, but Bibee has to figure out how to get hitters away earlier so he can get deeper into games.
David Fry
David Fry is coming fresh off his first All-Star appearance of his career. However, there were some questions heading into the break about whether he should still be an everyday player.
The 28-year-old started the second half of the season strong, going for three-for-three against the Padres. This included an RBI via a bases-loaded walk and coming around to score two of Cleveland’s seven runs.
The biggest standout was how Fry was patient and continued to work counts against the Padres’ pitching. Yes, Fry is a power hitter when he gets ahold of a ball, but what makes him such a good hitter is his plate presence.
If the Guardians want to be a contender down the stretch, they need Fry to be the player he was in May and June. This performance is a great way for him to get back on track for the final two months of the season.
Back To What The Guardians Do Best
Cleveland’s biggest problem heading into the All-Star Break was getting the big hit when they needed it the most. However, the Guardians refound that magic following the first game out of the hiatus.
The Guardians’ offense was mostly quiet throughout the night, but they put together a six-run eighth to put the game out of reach for the Padres. Cleveland hit .444 (4-for-9) with runners in scoring position, which was their calling card earlier in the season and it's a great sign they refound this clutch gene.