Three Observations From Guardians Victory Over Blue Jays, 6-5.
It took longer than anticipated because of a mid-game rain delay, but the Cleveland Guardians came up with their fifth straight victory after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon, 6-5.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians’ latest victory.
Triston McKenzie’s (Eventually) Finds Rhythm
Triston McKenzie’s struggle with his command has been something talked about all year. It was immediately on display in his start against the Blue Jays after he walked the second batter of the game and then gave up a two-run homer to Valdimir Guerrero Jr.
Immediately going down 2-0 wasn’t ideal, but McKenzie did settle in after this. He ended up pitching 3.0 innings (cut short due to a rain delay) and struck out six batters.
It’s nice to see Sticks bounce back to get the strikeouts, but hopefully, he can find this rhythm sooner in his next start.
Josh Naylor Has His Swing Back
Josh Naylor found himself in a little bit of a slump from the middle of May into the month of June. However, he’s been a much more productive hitter over the last two weeks, and his performance against the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon was proof Naylor is officially back in a groove at the plate.
Naylor was 3-for-5 on the day including a double towering solo home run in the fourth inning to give Cleveland their sixth run of the game. He's now hitting .345/.367/.759 over the last seven games.
Sam Hentges Sets Up The Save
The bullpen came in huge once again and combined to give Cleveland 7.0 strong innings of work after the rain delay. Sam Hentges especially made an impression with his effort in the win.
Hentges threw 1.2 innings bridged the gap and set off the save for closer Emmanuel Clase. The lefty was taxed more than he typically was in his appearance throwing 24 pitches. However, he only allowed one hit and didn’t give up a run which was huge for this bullpen which has been heavily tasked over the last week.