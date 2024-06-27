Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Orioles, 4-2
The Baltimore Orioles spoiled the Cleveland Guardians’ plans to sweep one of the best teams in baseball. Cleveland had their winning streak snapped in the series finale as they fell, 4-2.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland’s loss.
Carlos Carrasco’s Start
All things considered, Carlos Carrasco had an alright start against one of baseball’s best lineups.
Cookie found himself in a bases-loaded one-out jam in the first inning but escaped without allowing a run. All of the damage done against him was done by Gunnar Henderson who had an RBI single in the second inning and a solo home run in the fifth.
Carrasco went on to pitch 5.0 innings, allowed just those two runs, and struck out three.
Two Solo Home Runs For The Guardians
Cleveland’s offense wasn’t as explosive as it was during Tuesday night’s win. The Guardians only scored two runs which came on two solo home runs. However, those solo shots are bound to get some attention because of who hit them.
The first home run came from Jhonkensy Noel who hit a ball over the center field fence for his first big league hit in his first major league at-bat in his debut.
Cleveland’s second home run of the night came from Gabriel Arias who is now on a four-game hitting streak. Arias has been inconsistent at the plate this season but is putting together a nice stretch at the plate at the right time.
Despite the loss, the Guardians are still showing that they can hit home runs from any spot in the order.
Austin Hedges Defense
Austin Hedges doesn’t play every day so sometimes we can forget just how good of a defensive catcher he is. Hedges made sure to remind the Orioles of that on Wednesday night as he put on a clinic behind the plate.
Cedric Mullins (who ranks in the 77th percentile in sprint speed) tried to steal second in the fourth inning but was thrown out by Hedges. Then Jorge Mateo tried stealing a second after a line drive but was thrown out by Hedges as he caught his second runner stealing of the game.
Just a reminder that Hedges is more than just a “vibes guy” for the Guardians.