Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Royals, 4-1
The Cleveland Guardians had a chance to sweep their series against the Kansas City Royals. However, Kansas City prevented that with a win in the finale on Wednesday evening, 4-1.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland's loss.
Ben Lively's Shaky Start
Ben Lively has been Cleveland's most consistent starter all season. However, he's currently going through a rough patch of his own. That continued against the Royals, where he gave up four earned runs on seven hits in just 4.0 innings of work.
Lively's biggest issue was giving up way too much hard contact. He was able to get himself out of a few jams, such as in the second inning when Kansas City left two runners on base. However, Tommy Pham's three-run homer in the fourth inning gave the Royals the lead and essentially ended Lively's night.
Lively now has a 5.80 and a 1.49 WHIP over his last seven starts.
Will Brennan
Will Brennan, who group up not too far from Kansas City, always seems to play well against the Royals. Brennan was the only Guardian who found success against Royals pitching in the finale. That was true once again, as the hometown hero had a multi-hit game on Wednesday, including a double.
Brennan has silently been playing well over the last few weeks. He has a .295/.311/.364 slash line over the last 15 games and is proving to be solid option for Vogt against right handed pitch.
Tip Of The Cap To Seth Lugo
Sometimes, you just have to tip your cap to the opponent and move on to the next game.
Royals starter Seth Lugo was incredible on Wednesday night and set the tone early on for Kansas City. The Guardians are always at their best when they get out to a large lead early, and Lugo didn't let that happen.
This was a veteran starter facing a young lineup, and Lugo executed his game plan to perfection. He struck out four batters and tallied nine swings and misses. Lugo also threw nine different pitches throughout this start, mostly offspeed and breaking, against the Guardians and left them guessing.
There's a reason Lugo is in the Cy Young conversation.