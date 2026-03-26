How to Watch the Guardians on Opening Day: TV Channel, Live Stream and Radio

It is officially Opening Day, and the Cleveland Guardians are ready to dive headfirst into the 2026 MLB regular season.

To kick things off, the Guardians will take on the Seattle Mariners on the road for a four-game series, with the opener set for Thursday, March 26, at a late 10:10 p.m. EST first pitch.

While it’s not ideal for Cleveland faithful to stay up that late for the first game of a new campaign, a nap and a nice cup of coffee should help anyone make it to first pitch.

Here's everything you need to know about Opening Day and how to catch all the action from the West Coast:

How to watch the Guardians on Opening Day

This season, Cleveland's front office has officially unveiled CLEGUARDIANS.TV, a direct home for all action for the upcoming season. A Seasonal Package comes in at $99.99 for just Guardians coverage, and full baseball coverage can be secured with a CLEGUARDIANS.TV and MLB.TV Package at $199.99.

If monthly is more appealing, prices start at $19.99 for CLEGUARDIANS.TV and $39.99 for the CLEGUARDIANS.TV and MLB.TV Package.

Each package can be purchased and then used on MLB.com or the MLB app.

This season, the broadcast crew will consist of Matt Underwood, Rick Manning and Andre Knott, all returning for Guardians TV, with Chris Gimenez, Al Pawlowski, Cayleigh Griffin, Cody Allen, Austin Jackson and Ben Broussard returning as contributors as well.

If you are looking for a live stream, both DirectTV and FuboTV have free trials to catch Guardians action on.

Listen

On the radio waves, the Cleveland Clinic Guardians Radio Network is set to cover the team both on the road and at home. They'll be headlined by the legendary voice of Tom Hamilton, with Jim Rosenhaus getting time as a play-by-play broadcaster as well.

The Guardians' flagship station is WTAM, AM 1100 & 106.9 FM. A full list of all radio affiliates can be found online.

Final Roster

The Guardians announced which bats and arms would make the Opening Day roster, with plenty of newcomers set to sport the navy blue and red.

While the obvious returners, Steven Kwan, José Ramírez and Tanner Bibee are back for another year of action, the front office signed a couple of bullpen arms and also added two fresh faces to the batting rotation.

Out of the bullpen, the Guardians are set to showcase Colin Holderman, Connor Brogdon, Peyton Pallette and Shawn Armstrong, as players who were signed this offseason.

Both Pallette and Armstrong had great spring trainings, with Pallette tossing a 0.00 ERA across six innings pitched, while Armstrong also posted a 2.45 ERA. Pallette will likely serve as a middle-inning arm, with Armstrong being Cade Smith's setup.

Brogdon and Holderman, while still being very new, are just trying to start the year off on the right foot. Both had ups and downs in the spring, but the coaching staff wouldn't keep them in the big leagues unless they believed there was something in the tank with them.

At the plate, Rhys Hoskins and Chase DeLauter will be the guys to watch out for.

DeLauter spent much of 2025 working his way through the minors before making a jump to the big leagues in the postseason. He then capitalized on the momentum being built in the offseason, being one of the most promising bats for the outfield in spring training. If he can continue to hit with power, Cleveland will be in a great spot.

Hoskins, the most recent signee, earned a roster spot to help Kyle Manzardo grow as a first baseman, while also giving him rest. As a righty, he will drastically help the Guardians' hitting from that side of the plate.

2026 is set to be an exciting campaign for Cleveland, with the Mariners just being the first test for a squad that's looking to defy the somewhat disrespctful expectations placed upon them.