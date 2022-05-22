The Guardians were defeated by the Tigers on Sunday with a final score of 4-2.

The Guardians found themselves on the losing end on Sunday, splitting the series with the Tigers.

Shane Bieber was on the mound for the home team and went seven innings allowing six hits, three runs (two earned), two walks, and had ten strikeouts -- a season high.

The Tigers were on the board in the first after a leadoff walk put Robbie Grossman on the base paths. Grossman stole second and moved to third after a ground out, but Miguel Cabrera would bring him home with a double to left.

The Guardians responded in the home half of the inning after Amed Rosario hit an infield single and stole second. José Ramírez would walk, and Owen Miller knocked Rosario home with a single to center.

Josh Naylor would work a walk to load the bases up with just one down, but the Guardians wouldn't score another run, to keep it a 1-1 ballgame.

Jonathan Schoop worked a one-out walk in the second, and then took an extra bag on the steal. With two down, Daz Cameron singled to center to make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, Naylor drilled the ball over the centerfield wall to tie the game up once again at 2-2. This was Naylor's first game back since May 10 due to being in the MLB Health and Safety protocols for COVID.

Back-to-back one out singles set up the Tigers for another response inning in the fifth. Grossman would then sneak one under the glove of Naylor at first, allowing the Tigers to bring another run in to make it 3-2.

It looked as if the Guardians were going to come right back and take the lead in the bottom of the frame with one on and one out, but Cameron robbed what appeared to could've been a two-run shot, if not a double, for Rosario. Instead, the Guardians got doubled-up on the bags to end the inning.

Javey Báez added on an insurance run for the Tigers in the eighth with a two out solo home run off Bryan Shaw to make it 4-2.

The Guardians had six hits on the day along with three walks and six strikeouts. Miller had two hits, and Naylor, Rosario, Austin Hedges, and Steven Kwan made up for the other four.

The team went 1-3 during this four-game home stand, and is now 17-20 on the season.

No Rhythm

The Guardians have had their fair share of postponed games this year between weather and COVID. They had a game postponed in Chicago due to the COVID-19 outbreak (May 11) and again on May 18 which was made up the next day. Once again over the weekend, they had another postponed game on May 21 due to the weather.

That would mark the seventh game of the season the club had postponed, and the team has lost five of its games following postponements this season, including today. The wins after postponements came with their three-game sweep following back-to-back postponed games against the White Sox at home.

Upcoming Road Trip

The Guardians will start a seven-game road trip on Monday with the first start in Houston to take on the Astros for three who are currently the first place team in the AL West. The club will then head to Detroit for a four-game series in Motown.

Monday's pitching probables is Zach Plesac (2-3, 4.42) for the Guardians and Luis Garcia (3-2, 3.35) for the Astros.

