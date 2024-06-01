Nationals Manager Ejected After Controversial Call Against Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals found themselves at the center of an umpire controversy in their second game of the series.
It all started in the top of the third inning as Nationals outfielder Jacob Young offered at a pitch with two strikes.
The home plate umpire, Malachi Moore, thought that the ball hit Young’s hand as he swung which would make it an out. However, Young was adamant that the ball hit the bat which by rule would be a foul ball. However, nothing could've been done could be done after the call was made.
Young was the third out of the inning and continued to plead his case as he walked back to the dugout. That’s when Nationals manager Dave Martinez stormed onto the field to plead his case. Martinez was hot and was ultimately tossed from the game which was his first ejection of the season.
This is the play in question:
Miguel Cairo, Washington’s bench coach, took over the managerial duties for Martinez.
Here’s the thing, Martinez and Young were both correct. The ball clearly hit the bat above Young’s hands upon looking at the replay. Moore will certainly look back at the play after the game and have some regrets about the call he made.
This was a tough break for the Nationals, but ended up helping the Guardians get out of the inning.