WATCH: Guardians Gold-Glover Steven Kwan Makes Potential Game-Saving, Diving Catch in ALDS Game 2
Steven Kwan may have just saved Game 2 for the Cleveland Guardians with one of the best diving catches you'll ever see.
The Detroit Tigers finally had an opportunity to take the lead in a scoreless game, which possibly could have won the Tigers the game the way Tarik Skubal was pitching.
Detroit had runners at first and second base in the top of the eighth inning when Stephen Vogt brought in his closer, Emmanuel Clase, who quickly got the first out.
Then Wenceel Perez hit what looked to be a bloop hit to left field, but Kwan came out of nowhere to make an incredible catch. The ball had an expected batting average of .840 and an exit velocity of 92.4 mph. Given the exit velocity on the play and where Kwan had started, there was only a 10 percent chance he was going to make the catch.
It was close, and at first, there was serious doubt that Kwan could get to the ball before making the catch. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch even decided to challenge the play, knowing the game was on the line.
The replay crew in New York took its time with this one and eventually determined that the call on the field would stand, but it was not confirmed.
Progressive Field roared to life when that announcement was made, knowing the gravity that this play could carry.
Kwan is a two-time Gold Glove winner and is arguably the best-left fielder in baseball. Even when he struggled with his bat on offense, his defense was never affected by it.
The key here is that the catch kept the game tied, heading into the bottom of the eighth inning. Cleveland's offense still needs to do its job if it wants to take a 2-0 series lead.