What went wrong for the Cleveland Guardians in 2025 and where they go from here

2025 Cleveland Guardians Tale of the Tape:



Pitching:

SP ERA: 3.86 (10th)

RP ERA: 3.44 (3rd)

Overall WHIP: 1.26 (15th)



Batting:

wRC+: 87 (28th)

OPS: .670 (29th)

BA: .226 (29th)

OBP: .296 (29th)

SLG: .373 (29th)

HardHit%: 35.8% (30th)

Barrel%: 6.6% (30th)