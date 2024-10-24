Will This Starting Pitching Duo Be In Guardians 2025 Rotation?
A lot of focus this offseason will be on how the Cleveland Guardians plan to improve their starting rotation production and overall depth.
Yes, the front office could consider free agent options or trade scenarios to bolster this group. But they can't forget about the internal options and players who have already performed at a high level.
Two players who fall into this category are Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen. Both pitchers started in the rotation to start the season but were optioned midway through the year because of inconsistency and underperformance.
The Guardians manager and the front office aren't ready to close the book on either of them, and Vogt detailed what each of them needs to do this offseason to be back in the picture in 2025.
"With Triston and Logan, we saw it at times they had games where they carried us and helped us win. I think for both of them, the message is to have a great winter, get yourself back to where you want to be, and come in and compete in spring training," said Vogt.
"We're partnering with them in that along the way. We're helping them understand what needs to be worked on and where to improve. Both of them showed signs in Triple-A last year that it's still in there. The good part with Triston is that he stayed healthy throughout this year, and that was the biggest question mark for him."
Each pitcher has seen their fair share of success at the major league level over the last two seasons. However, their inconsistencies became too much to manage at the major league level.
Despite that, Vogt still believes this duo can be part of their pitching equation in moving forward. Cleveland's offseason moves will determine who will be in the rotation, but the Guardians manager clearly doesn't want to close the book on them just yet.
"There's definitely some work to do, but we're excited about the future of both Triston and Logan and their possible contributions to our future."