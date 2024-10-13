Yankees Manager Has High Praise For Guardians Superstar
The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are preparing to play each other in another intense postseason matchup. These two teams have plenty of history, which has been over 40 years in the making. But before the two teams took the field in the ALCS, New York's manager praised Cleveland's superstar third baseman.
There's a popular narrative around MLB that Jose Ramirez is underrated for what he does on a consistent basis. Sure, he doesn't play in a large market like some of baseball's stars, but the stats speak for themselves.
Aaron Boone was asked about Ramirez ahead of the ALCS, and he wanted to shut down any notion that J-Ram is somehow undervalued in the sport.
"He's the complete package. I get on people all the time. If I hear another 'how underappreciated, underrated' he is from somebody on a network, I want to rip my arms off and throw it at the TV. He's not underappreciated. He's not underrated. He's a great, on a Hall of Fame track player, and everybody knows it, including all of us sitting out here."
"Switch hitter, power, great base runner, great defender in third, like he's a great all-around player, period. And he creates some problems. So, hopefully, we can keep him quiet enough, but I think he has the utmost respect from everybody in the game and very much is not underrated."
Boone and the Yankees know firsthand just how great of a player Ramirez is. He's done nothing but light up New York pitching over his ten years in the big leagues. Ramirez has a .333/.399/.569 slash line and a .968 OPS against the Yankees in his career.
Hopefully, this will be the same stats Ramirez puts up for the Guardians in the ALCS.