Chris Antonetti Explains Why the Guardians Traded For Patrick Bailey on Saturday

After five seasons in the big leagues, the Cleveland Guardians have decided to return catcher Bo Naylor to the minor league system.

The decision comes following a rocky start to the 2026 campaign, where Naylor slashed .143/.200/ .238 for an OPS worth .438. He had been struggling at the plate and hadn't done much behind it either, with the front office deciding to introduce external help.

On Saturday, May 9, it was announced that the Guardians were trading for San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey, who has won two Golden Glove awards, in exchange for prospect pitcher Matt Wilkinson and this year's 29th overall selection in the draft.

The move gives the Guardians another remarkable defender, pairing him with the already established veteran Austin Hedges.

Following the move, Guardians president of baseball operations, Chris Antonetti, spoke to the media to highlight and provide an explanation on the situation.

"We feel we've acquired one of, if not the best, defensive catchers in baseball," Antonetti began. "And we now have an opportunity to pair him with Austin and David Fry. In our view, that is the best defensive catching staff to help us win games. It's a group that's incredibly committed to helping get the most out of pitchers, and we think that the addition of Patrick will only help us be stronger in that area."

#Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti on the decision to acquire Patrick Bailey from the Giants:



"We feel we've acquired one of, if not the best, defensive catchers in baseball. And we now have an opportunity to pair him with Austin [Hedges] and David Fry.… — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 9, 2026

Across his four seasons in MLB, Bailey has been a remarkable talent behind home plate.

This past campaign, he was honored as a Golden Glove award winner, leading the league in catcher framing runs with +25 and defensive runs saved at +19. He was also tied for first in pop time to second base with a mark of 1.86 seconds and second in shadow strike rate at 47.7%.

That type of productivity, combined with Hedges, makes the Guardians' backstop position nearly unstoppable. No matter who is in the game, the level of play won't waver.

"He's got a great reputation as a leader, as a teammate," Antonetti continued. "Obviously, he's a back-to-back gold glove winner, has been a finalist for the Platinum Glove Award, and by all accounts is an elite defender, a great teammate, and a leader that will fit in seamlessly in our clubhouse. So we're thrilled to welcome him."

The trade does somewhat come out of nowhere.

After all, prospect catcher Cooper Ingle seemed to have been the next option if Naylor's struggles continued. Down in Triple-A Columbus, Ingle has an OPS over 1.40, consistently getting on base and striking the ball with power.

When asked why the front office decided to make this move overnight, Antonetti was honest that it just felt like the right time.

"We didn't set out necessarily to acquire catching, but this was an opportunity that we felt made sense because it, in our view, will help us win games and help us pursue our goal in the World Series," he said. "I think we've had interest in Patrick for a while and then we've tried to acquire them in different junctures in the past but there was never the right opportunity to overlap.

"But about a week ago we had some initial dialogue with the Giants and it seemed like for the first time there might be the opportunity to overlap and we continued to pursue it and very late last night we were able to reach a premium."

While he is an elite defender, the Guardians will have to hope that Bailey's bat can start to get into form. He has never really been known to knock the ball well or smack it with power, as his .224-career batting average shows.

However, settling into a new club where he is set to get everyday opportunities may be a perfect way for him to eventually come around offensively.

The Guardians are currently hosting the Minnesota Twins for a three-game weekend series, with Baldwin set to make his debut with his new club, potentially on Sunday.

The starting lineup for Saturday night's affair does not have the 26-year-old starting.