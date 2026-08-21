Cleveland Guardians Playoff Paths: Is Wild Card or AL Central Division More Likely?

The Cleveland Guardians picked up a 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants Thursday afternoon to win the series and stay right in the thick of the playoff race.

The Guardians are within reach of both the Americam League Central division and the final AL Wild Card spot. So which path is looking more likely at this point in time?

Guardians have two paths toward October to explore

Snagging the final AL Wild Card spot is currently the easiest path to the postseason. The Guardians enter Friday one game back for that final spot, which is currently held in a tie between the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. The Toronto Blue Jays sit one-half game ahead of the Guardians, while the Detroit Tigers are one-half game behind Cleveland.

Being one game back is nothing and the Guardians have an easy, at least on paper, schedule coming up. Upcoming series against the Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, and Kansas City Royals presents a stretch of games against some of the worst teams in MLB this season.

That slate will also aid the Guardians in the quest to erase a 4.5-game lead in the AL Central held by the Chicago White Sox. The Guardians, Tigers, and Twins are all within five games of the lead and all have hopes of a comeback.

One problem is the Guardians only have three games remaining versus the White Sox. Those come September 14-16 at home in Cleveland. It is easy to dream of a sweep, which is possible, but the White do own a 6-4 lead over the Guardians in the season series.

The Guardians have lost 8 games this season in which Parker Messick has given up 1 or 2 runs.



Frustrating fact for a team that is only 1.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 20, 2026

Again, the Guardians have an easy upcoming stretch of games. The problem is they also have one of the worst offenses in baseball and are at danger of being shutout by any team. That was the case in Wednesday's loss to the Giants in which a rookie made his MLB debut and only lasted two innings. That rookie, of course, was former Guardians prospect Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson.

The reality of the offense makes it more likely the Guardians find their way to the postseason via the third Wild Card spot. Erasing a 4.5-game lead may be too much too ask for the group, though it's certainly not an impossible task, as last year proved.

The teams to root against will be the Rangers, Blue Jays, Tigers, Twins, Baltimore Orioles, and Seattle Mariners. Luckily, the Guardians have remaining series against the Blue Jays, Tigers, Orioles, and Twins. Doing well in those will help secure a Wild Card spot and perhaps even in the Central division race.