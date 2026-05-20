Parker Messick didn't have his sharpest game of the 2026 campaign, but the Cleveland Guardians were still able to get the job done.

"I thought for him to keep us in that game with what he had today, probably some of the worst command we've seen Parker have, but for him to be able to keep getting outs and keep them off the board the way he did, I thought he and Hedgie worked excellent together," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. "It's just the command we saw from Parker is not what we're used to."

On Tuesday, May 19, the Guardians took on the Detroit Tigers from Comerica Park in Detroit for the second outing of a four-game road series. With a head full of steam and confidence through the roof, especially since the Guardians comfortably beat them 8-2 on Monday, they came out and controlled Tuesday's contest.

With a mix of strong late-game relief pitching and GuardsBall at-bats, the final score favored the away side, 4-3.

May 2, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians infielder Kyle Manzardo (9) high fives Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Chase DeLauter (24) after hitting a three-run home run against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

On the mound to start, Messick allowed four hits, three walks and two earned runs, striking out six batters along the way. It actually wasn't too bad a game from the rookie starter, but with what he's displayed this season, he would certainly want to be better.

To help on the offensive end, rookie Travis Bazzana continued to take steps forward in his game, this time, in the power department.

In the top of the fourth inning, Bazzana stepped up to the plate with a runner on first and no outs. He saw the first pitch, an 85.4 mph slider down the middle of the zone, from Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero. Then, on the second, Bazzana didn't wait any longer, swinging at another off-speed pitch in the zone, bashing an 86.2 mph changeup the distance.

The ball left his barrel at 97.3 mph, going 358 feet. It wasn't the longest shot you'll see, but it got the job done and gave the Guardians some early momentum.

It was his second major league home run.

"He is so diligent to his process," Vogt said about the 23-year-old. "And just because you hit the ball hard and get out doesn't mean it was a bad at-bat. And, you know, results, we all want results. Every hitter wants results. But stick to that process of getting a good pitch, hit it hard, find a way to get on base, you're going to have success."

May 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana (37) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Eventually, the Tigers would trot back into the game and tie everything up, 3-3, in the bottom of the fourth.

But Cleveland would pull away, with a Brayan Rocchio groundout in the top of the seventh inning, bringing Steven Kwan across home plate. Earlier in the campaign, Kwan's struggles had a major impact on the Guardians' ability to get comfortable offensively. Now, batting later in the lineup, he has helped the team a lot over the past few outings.

When Kwan is playing well, the Guardians are winning games.

"Kwany is a good hitter," the Guardians' skipper said. "You know, I think we're really seeing him kind of relax here the last few days and get back to being himself, it's looking really good."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt about the recent play from Steven Kwan to reporters in Detroit:



"Kwany is a good hitter. You know, I think we're really seeing him kind of relax here the last few days and get back to being himself, it's looking really good."#GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 20, 2026

After Messick left the game after five innings, the Guardians' bullpen came in and kept the Tigers at bay.

Colin Holderman tossed in the sixth inning, allowing one hit and striking out one batter, before Erik Sabrowski came in for the seventh and allowed one walk and struck out two. They looked incredibly sharp, but after that, things got complicated.

A combination of Tim Herrin and Hunter Gaddis in the eighth inning put runners on the bags in scoring position, at one point loading the bases, but Gaddis was able to get out of it without giving up the tying run.

Then, in the ninth, closer Cade Smith did what he normally does: close out the game.

And the #Guardians take down the Tigers yet again, this time, 4-3.



- Bazzana: 2/3, 1HR, 1R, 2RBI, 1BB

- Kwan: 1/2, 1H, 1BB, 1R, 1RBI,

- Smith: 1IP, 3K

- Sabrowski: 1IP, 2K



They take a two-game lead in the series and have now won four straight. #GuardsBall — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 20, 2026

He struck out three batters and allowed just two hits. His season ERA has dropped to 2.78 with his recent performances flashing that vintage Cade Smith persona.

With a four-game winning streak and a 2-0 series lead, the Guardians will look to keep going on Wednesday as the two sides meet again at 6:40 p.m. EST for game three.