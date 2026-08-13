Guardians Fans Have a Right to be Angry Following Thursday's Shutout Loss

Just when the Cleveland Guardians offense gave fans hope, it all came crashing down Thursday afternoon. The lineup managed four hits to spoil a solid start by Parker Messick in what ended up being an ugly 3-0 defeat.

The Chicago White Sox did lose again, keeping the division deficit at four games for the Guardians. But that won't make anyone feel better after the same story played out once again for the 2026 Guardians, who are now 59-63 on the year.

Guardians fans have a right to be mad with the team in 2026

Dropping down to 59-63 is a shocking reality for Guardians fans, especially after the team added several key pieces at the trade deadline. The question is where to lay the blame.

The usual target is ownership, who refuse to sign major free agents. That gripe can once again be used, but it is fair to note the team did go out and buy at the deadline. Still, not to the level most fans would want.

Yet one knock against the organization is the over-reliance on rookies. Thursday's lineup featured Chase DeLauter, Travis Bazzana, and Angel Genao. DeLauter had two hits while the latter two went hitless. The point of acknowledging this trio is because all three are rookies and are being relied upon to be key contributors.

That is a fair point to bring up given the team was fresh off a division title in 2026. The plan was seemingly to let the rookies play and hope for the best. While all three are doing well, that is not a recipe for a World Series run.

Blame also goes to veterans on offense. Specifically, Jose Ramirez having a career-worst year is hurting the team's chances of any major success. He is now hitting .231 on the year with only 10 home runs. He is dealing with the lingering effects of a hand injury, but there is a debate about whether he should just rest at this point. At the very least he may need to be bumped from his usual high spot in the order, as he has five hits in the month of August so far.

Fans can also glance at Steven Kwan's 0-for-4 mark in Thursday's loss, even if he has turned it around in the second half. Key players aren't clicking at the same time and that can't be resolved by putting Jo Adell and Nathaniel Lowe in the lineup.

There is still time to turn things around in an incredibly weak AL Central. However, fans should still be allowed to vent given the team's plan for the 2026 season. Ramirez struggling should not shut down the team's chances.