Cleveland Guardians Playoff Picture Complicating As Season Dwindles

The Cleveland Guardians had a chance to make a statement over the weekend against the Chicago White Sox.

Instead, the team dropped two of three and enter Monday in fourth place in the American League Central division at 58-61.

The good news is the Guardians are still only four games back in a mediocre Central division. The bad news is it seems unlikely the team has another historic comeback in them in 2026.

Guardians playoff picture is much more complicated than it was in July

The AL as a whole is having a down year. Only five teams are above .500 and even at 58-61, the Guardians are only 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. The Texas Rangers hold the third and final spot at 59-59.

The problem that arises in this scenario is the bunching of teams that begins to form.

Let's start with the Central division. The Guardians and the Minnesota Twins are both four games behind the White Sox, while the Detroit Tigers are 3.5 back. The Guardians have seven games remaining against the Tigers and three against the Twins. This means all three teams may beat up on each other, splitting series and allowing no one to get closer to the White Sox.

The Guardians also only have three games remaining against the White Sox where they can directly advance in the standings by winning.

This problem only becomes more noticeable in the Wild Card standings. The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox seem to have a firm grip on the top two spots. That leaves the Guardians, Twins, Tigers, Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays all fighting for that final spot. The Rangers hold the spot now, and the rest of the mentioned teams are all within at least 3.5 games.

Fans will indeed cite last year's 15.5-game comeback as evidence of not giving up. That is a fair point, but key players all over the roster will need to return to their 2025 form.

Jose Ramirez finished third in the MVP voting in 2025. Jump to today and injuries have made him look average in 2026. Then there is Steven Kwan, who is starting to turn things around after a disastrous start to the season. Even with that he leads all Guardians batters in WAR this season.

Kyle Manzardo was expected to be a key contributor and he is now in Triple-A Columbus. Bo Naylor was traded away and Chase DeLauter is not the power bat he was expected to be, which is fair given its his rookie season.

The playoff picture is complicated and there is one simple solution: win games. It's truly as simple as that.