Guardians Make Multiple Roster Moves, Provide Key Updates After Eventful Saturday

Well, if the Cleveland Guardians' 2026 campaign wasn't interesting enough, it got a boost of energy on Saturday night.

In a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, the Guardians ended up losing three players due to injury. Rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter ended up with a right-side rib cage contusion, outfielder Angel Martinez suffered a left foot contusion and future Hall of Fame third baseman José Ramírez was smacked with a left hamate fracture during a routine plate appearance.

Such a batch of injuries is going to be a huge hit for the Guardians to work through, especially as they continue battling for the top spot in the American League Central. But winning Saturday's outing showed that even through adversity, the team can find a way to win.

In the early-morning hours on Sunday, June 14, countless updates were provided on the three injured Saturday night and others in the organization.

Angel Martinez

When asked about Martínez, manager Stephen Vogt said that he is in a good spot and shouldn't be out for too long.

"There's a slight chance he could be available to come off the bench today, but we're hoping with the off day he'll be ready to go on Tuesday," he said in his pregame availability.

For Martínez, that is a great sign that he can play in the team's upcoming series against the Milwaukee Brewers. He has been a critical piece of the team's power at the plate the past few series, bashing 11 doubles, one triple and 11 home runs this season.

Chase DeLauter

Vogt then went on to share that DeLauter, whose injury occurred early in Saturday's win, came in really sore on Sunday morning.

"Chase got the MRI, and then got a CT scan late last night," he said. "So our medical staff is still working through the information on that. We don't have quite have all the results back or specific what's going on, but we'll know more in the next 24-48 hours."

Unlike Martínez, DeLauter is not expected to be available for Sunday's game if needed. With his injury history, Cleveland is going to be extra careful.

Jose Ramirez & Gabriel Arias

Moving on to Ramírez, Vogt was blunt that the situation wasn't too good. The 33-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list with his fracture as the medical staff continues to work through the timeline of his recovery. There is no current date scheduled for surgery, and it is not known for sure if that will be required.

In his place, the team activated infielder Gabriel Arias off the 60-day injured list, giving him a chance to fill Ramírez's spot in the short-term.

"We know the hit of not having Hosey in the lineup for the next little bit, but it's other guys' opportunities to step up," Vogt said.

He went on to share that he will work with the #Guardians' head trainer on the next steps and follow his guidance.#GuardsBall https://t.co/dpWhRqBYUZ — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) June 14, 2026

George Valera

With the movement of Arias off the injured list, a spot had to be freed on the 40-man roster. The front office decided to designate outfielder George Valera for assignment.

Valera had been with the major league squad at one point in the 2026 campaign, working his way back from injury to get such an opportunity. While he looked okay from time to time, he wasn't providing the pop the team was looking for, ultimately leading to his optioning to Triple-A Columbus.

He will have a chance to clear waivers and end up back with the squad, just not on the 40-man. However, he is far too skilled and young not to get a shot somewhere else.

Vogt did say, though, that they would welcome him back.

"You never want to have to make these decisions, and obviously we don't know how it's going to play out," he said. "But we wish George all the luck in the world, and if we get him back, we'll be elated."

Erik Sabrowski

Sabrowski is going to begin rehabbing in High-A Lake County on Sunday if the weather permits. Cleveland is expected to get a batch of rain in the afternoon hours, when the Lake County Captains are expected to play.

Whether or not he does play is up in the air, but this update is a good sign that his return to the big leagues is coming soon.

"Obviously weather dependent there... But good that he's getting back into a game," Vogt said.

Sabrowski has missed the last few weeks due to left elbow inflammation.

The Guardians and Tigers wrap up a three-game set on Sunday, June 14, at 1:40 p.m. EST.