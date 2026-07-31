Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 31

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Guardians are both fighting for playoff position as they meet up for a three-game weekend set.

It’s the final series of a road trip for the Diamondbacks, who won their last two games in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, the Guardians got swept in Tampa Bay before winning two of three in Cincinnati on their road trip.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Guardians on Friday, July 31.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-183)

Guardians -1.5 (+151)

Moneyline

Diamondbacks +117

Guardians -141

Total

8.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers

Diamondbacks: Mitch Bratt (0-1, 6.32 ERA)

Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-10, 3.89 ERA)

Mitch Bratt finally completed five innings last time out, but he also allowed five runs on seven hits and five walks. The southpaw had allowed five runs in 7.2 innings across his previous two starts.

Tanner Bibee has allowed six runs in 18.2 innings over his last three starts after yielding six runs in four innings to the White Sox. He’s deserved better than his 4-10 record this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Progressive Field

How to Watch (TV): ARID, CLEG

Diamondbacks record: 57-52

Guardians record: 56-54

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets

Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet

Tanner Bibee OVER 17.5 Outs (-150)

Tanner Bibee worked through some struggles in the beginning of the year to get where he is now. He’s consistently completed six innings recently, going OVER 17.5 outs in three straight starts, five of six, eight of 10, and 11 of his last 14 starts.

The Diamondbacks haven’t shown that they can get to starting pitchers early too often this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Guardians got back on track this week, splitting a doubleheader and then winning the series in Cincinnati on Wednesday. They’re now back at home after a day off.

Tanner Bibee has tossed three straight quality starts for Cleveland, while Mitch Bratt yielded five runs in as many innings in his last outing for Arizona.

The Guardians have been great vs. left-handed pitching this season, going 22-14 vs. LHP compared to 34-40 vs. RHP. On top of that, Arizona is only 26-30 on the road.

Pick: Guardians -141

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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