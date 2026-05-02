Joey Cantillo Slips on Mound, but Bullpen Helps Carry Guardians To Win Over Athletics

The Cleveland Guardians were able to take home a win on Friday night, 8-5, against the no-city Athletics.

But the game nearly fell out of hand following a rocky fourth inning from 26-year-old starting pitcher Joey Cantillo.

That frame, he began by walking two batters, before a sacrifice bunt advanced those two into scoring position. Athletics' Zack Gelof then singled to bring in both, giving the Athletics a two-run advantage, 4-2.

Following the outing, Cantillo reflected on his command issues, something that has gotten in his way in the past.

"I felt good. I think I started off the game fine," Cantillo started. "I just pulled that one fastball to whoever I pulled it to... yeah, bad fastball. Then I think just from there, just the walks, obviously. I can live with giving up runs when I'm challenging guys. I think it's just got to be a lot sharper when it comes to the walks.

"...Just can't fall behind guys like that, especially to start off an inning. Especially two hitters in a row."

He ended up pitching through four total innings, giving up five hits, four earned runs and three walks, all while striking out two batters. Cantillo's tough night on the mound jumped his season ERA to 3.67, while his WHIP sits at 1.40 and batting average against at a mark of .252.

His overall record is still at 1-1 through seven starts, with the bullpen helping to control the rest of Friday's outing and avoid a loss being tacked onto his clipboard.

"You know, the boys obviously did a good job of making some plays to keep us in it," he said about the late-game control from the rest of the team. "And the bullpen really did a good job. The boys swinging the bat well. But, yeah, I mean, Tim [Herrin] came in and did his job. And all of those guys did a really, really good job."

Cantillo went on to be asked if playing in a minor league stadium caused any issues. He didn't give much weight to the stadium, instead crediting the talented Athletics lineup.

"Yeah, I mean, I think they got a good lineup," he said, "Obviously, a lot of guys that just do a really good job of getting the ball in play and hitting for power. But yeah, and I think the stadium's a stadium, right? I don't know if I was thinking about that too much. Obviously, there's some balls that go, but I mean, I think you saw it today. Guys that got the ball, got the ball, and they went out."

A few weeks ago, manager Stephen Vogt was asked about the growth from Cantillo that he has seen this season, highlighting his maturity on the mound. Friday's showing was a good test for his mental game, especially as he prepares for the next time that he steps foot back on the bump.

It'll be interesting to see how he responds, and if he loses any of that confidence he was displaying in the early parts of the year.

He's projected to be back on the mound on Wednesday, May 6, against the Kansas City Royals at 7:40 p.m. EST.