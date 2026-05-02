Cleveland's Bats Surge Against Athletics As Chase DeLauter Shines Again

After playing relatively quietly over the past few weeks, Chase DeLauter found himself right back on top of that early-season form he displayed in the first couple of series of the year.

On Friday, May 1, the Cleveland Guardians traveled out to Sacramento to take on the Athletics for the first outing of a three-game set. In an all-out slugfest, the Guardians were able to pull out a win, 8-5. DeLauter went 4-for-4 from the plate with two doubles and two RBI, all while being able to tack on a walk as well.

The win pushes the Guardians up to 17-16 on the campaign, positioning them in a comfortable spot towards the top of the American League. Now, it's all about finding a way to carry this game into continued momentum through the rest of the weekend.

Following the victory, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt highlighted the impressive performance from DeLauter.

“Great hits, using the whole field. Took a walk as well," Vogt said. "I mean, just outstanding at-bats from Chase. And again, we're going to continue to learn about our young guys, and they're going to continue to learn about the big leagues and develop. Really fun night for Chase.”

On the campaign, DeLauter's slashing line has jumped up to .286/.372/.524 for an OPS of .896. He has popped eight doubles, one triple and five home runs for a team-high 20 RBI.

But it wasn't just the 24-year-old rookie who shone, as veteran first baseman Rhys Hoskins, returning to his hometown, had one of his best games as a Guardian.

He blasted his second home run of the 2026 campaign, flying a pitch to left field, and finished the game going 2-for-4 with three RBI and a walk. After such an impactful showing, especially with his knocks coming when the Guardians needed runs on the board, his wRC+ jumped all the way to third on the team at a mark of 118.

The leaders in wRC+ are relatively similar as well:



1. Daniel Schneemann - 160

2. Chase DeLauter - 148

3. Rhys Hoskins - 118

4. Brayan Rocchio - 116

5. Jose Ramirez - 113#GuardsBall https://t.co/XZv3wzHE52 — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) May 2, 2026

“It's so cool," Vogt said. "You know, when guys get to play in their hometown in front of their family, and obviously, this is a unique one for Rhys. Never played in Sacramento before. So really fun for him to come through with some big hits, big at bats… Really happy, fun night for Rhys.”

Hoskins hasn't had the most dominant season, not by any stretch of the imagination, but he has had moments throughout the year that show flashes of what he can be for Cleveland. Just a few weeks ago in a series against the Kansas City Royals, Hoskins hit three doubles in one outing, half of his current season total.

"Obviously, we had some chances early on, myself included, that we just didn't cash in on," Hoskins said, reflecting on his clutch hitting on Friday. "Those typically come back to bite you, but the game has a way of throwing you right back in the same situation. I was just happy to come through there. I think it ended up tying the game again.

" You just have to be stubborn and ready for the next moment because it's going to show up, usually pretty soon."

DeLauter and Hoskins, being the Guardians' two most impactful bats on Friday, show the double-edged sword that Cleveland has been swinging this season. The team has a good mix of young, unpolished talent and experienced, sometimes inconsistent bats.

However, when they are both tapped in at the same time, it makes a difference and can spur the team to wins like the one showcased on the first day of May.

The Athletics and Guardians are right back in action on Saturday, May 2, for a 4:05 p.m. EST start.