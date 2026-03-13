Why George Valera Should Make the Opening Day Roster for the Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have a couple of tough decisions to make over the coming weeks.

As the 2026 MLB regular season slowly approaches, the major league roster will have to continue being cut down to meet the required mark of 26 for Opening Day. While many roster spots seemed to be locked down already, primarily due to past experience or really strong spring trainings, the outfield has been highly contested.

Countless players deserve a shot in the big leagues, but one player who's routinely impressed in his limited opportunities is outfielder George Valera.

The former top minor league prospect has had an excellent spring, slashing .292/.333/.500 for a .833 OPS in 24 at-bats. He's knocked seven hits, two doubles and a home run for four RBI, all while also drawing a respectable two walks.

This isn't something new for Valera. He's always been one of the top talents in the Guardians' organization, but he's fallen to the wayside numerous times.

Now, it seems inevitable that he'll earn a call-up to be a staple in Cleveland's outfield for the 2026 campaign.

His Strong Finish to 2025

After working his way through the system, he spent most of 2025 getting healthy, before playing in nearly 30 games with Triple-A Columbus. He flashed speed and power, hitting six doubles, two triples and three home runs.

That was enough for the front office to say "why not" and give him a late-season call-up.

And it paid off.

Valera slashed .220/.333/.415 for an OPS of .748 in his limited time in the major leagues last season. In total, he played just 16 games. One of the best parts is that his power translated with four extra-base hits, while his eye didn't waver. He only struck out 13 times to seven walks, a mark that isn't too shabby for a player finally getting his shot at the highest level of the game.

George Valera in just 16 games this season:



🔺.220 AVG

🔺.748 OPS

🔺5 RBI

🔺2 HR

🔺-0.1 WAR



What do you expect from Valera next season? #GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/V7h4RaTM3B — SleeperGuardians (@SleeperGuards) October 6, 2025

He also looked solid in the field, playing 32 games in right field with a perfect fielding percentage. He recorded five putouts in five chances.

With how rough the Guardians outfield looked in 2025, it seemed that Valera was providing a bit of fresh play and youthful spark.

His Competition for an Opening Day Spot

There aren't many left in spring training competing against Valera.

Prospect outfielder Kahlil Watson was recently optioned to the Columbus Clippers. He was putting up stellar numbers in spring training, but the Guardians' front office seemingly believes he needs a bit more time to develop and build consistency.

Out of the rest of the outfielders remaining, Steven Kwan and Angel Martinez seem to be the only two locks. They've been staples in the big leagues, with Martinez being the team's No. 1 center fielder last season. He's likely to get the nod for Opening Day, mainly due to familiarity.

If they are both set, the remaining starting spot and two bench spots are left to Valera, veteran Nolan Jones and prospects Chase DeLauter, Petey Halpin and CJ Kayfus.

Jones, who's had a really rough spring with just three hits, seems to be the odd man out. He's routinely struggled to find consistency since joining the organization prior to the 2025 campaign, making him one of the first options for release.

After him, it comes down to health for DeLauter, and which one of Halpin and Kayfus has the biggest immediate impact on the major league roster. DeLauter is excellent when healthy, mashing three extra-base hits, while Halpin's speed and pinch-running abilities make him valuable. Kayfus has been somewhat thrown to the side, mainly due to the signing of Rhys Hoskins, who will likely back up Kyle Manzardo at first base.

The 25-year-old Valera is far and away a better player than each of them at this point in time.

With one option remaining, if he struggles to begin the campaign, he could be dropped down to the minors to find his rhythm. But at least for now, he looks like he'll be reliable.

There also aren't many players like Valera who've dedicated themselves to grinding through one single team's minor league system, making it increasingly valuable that he's so familiar with the organization.

He deserves a shot to anchor right field for the big league roster, or even left field if Kwan moves to center, as the Guardians look to lean into its youth for the 2026 campaign.