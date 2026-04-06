Cade Smith Could be In Danger Of Losing The Closer Role

The Cleveland Guardians have begun their season on a solid note. Their offense is executing, and their starting pitching has started to turn itself around. There are still some questions looming, mainly around the bullpen. Cade Smith has not looked like his dominant self, and now fans are asking if Manager Stephen Vogt plans to keep the closer in that role if his early season struggles continue.

CADE SMITH’S STRUGGLES

Mar 30, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Cade Smith (36) throws in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cade Smith was nothing short of dominant the past two seasons. In 2024, Smith’s ERA was 1.91 in 74 games. He had 103 strikeouts in 75.1 innings to only 17 walks, earning him some Cy Young and Rookie of the Year Votes.

In 2025, Smith had a 2.93 ERA in 76 games to go along with 104 strikeouts and 19 walks. He racked up 16 saves once Emmanuel Clase had to leave the team as well.

Now, in 2026, Smith has struggled to begin the season. In six games, Smith’s ERA is 7.50. He has given up seven hits and three walks in six innings of work. He has struck out eight batters, but he has surrendered a career-high tying three wild pitches so far this year. His ERA+ is a meager 58 with a FIP of 4.20.

All of Smith’s numbers are down, and are borderline terrible. It is early in the year, and the competition has been tough in the Mariners, Dodgers, and Cubs. But if Smith does not turn things around soon, Vogt will be forced to look elsewhere for work in the 9th inning.

HUNTER GADDIS’ RETURN

Aug 1, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Hunter Gaddis (33) reacts during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The expected setup man for Cade Smith this year is Hunter Gaddis. Unfortunately, Gaddis had to begin the season on the IL with a forearm strain. Fortunately, Gaddis was seen on the field before Saturday’s postponment getting work in. He is expected to rejoin the team sooner than later.

So far, Gaddis has given up four runs in 2.1 innings in the minors, but it is the buildup that matters more than the results at this point. Getting Gaddis back to where he feels good throwing his stuff in high-leverage situations is the most important. If mechanics are off a little bit, Carl Willis can right that.

When Gaddis returns, look for him to be a candidate to get save situations if Smith’s struggles continue. In 2025, Gaddis racked up 35 holds and three saves and registered a 3.11 ERA across 73 games.

Gaddis has become known as one of the premiere set-up men in all of baseball. Maybe he and Smith eventually swap roles. Either way, look for Gaddis to bring some stability to the bullpen upon his return.

ERIK SABROWSKI’S EMERGENCE

Sep 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Erik Sabrowski (62) reacts at the end of the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Erik Sabrowski has been placed into some high-leverage situations so far this season, only to exceed expectations. In five games so far, Sabrowski has not given up a run, has given up only one hit, two walks, and has struck out seven batters in 4.1 innings of work.

This may be a small sample size, but Sabrowski did similar things last season when he was healthy. He finished the year with a 1.84 ERA in 29.1 innings. Now he has continued that success this year and is really turning heads.

If Vogt wants Gaddis to remain the 8th inning person, Sabrowski could be another legitimate contender for the closer role because of his swing-and-miss stuff, his strikeout rate, and his energy. Chances are, Sabrowski will remain a high-leverage pitcher for the 6th and 7th innings, but if Gaddis cannot get healthy or Smith cannot get right, Sabrowski should be one of the first arms Vogt and Willis look at to close the door on wins.

Sabrowski has shown he can handle the spotlight and big situations, as seen in the Dodgers series. Maybe it is time for the club to see what he is really made of and throw him into these even bigger spots and see how he performs. For all they know, they have an elite closer on their hands.