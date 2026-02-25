Chase DeLauter Replaced in Cleveland Guardians Spring Training Game on Wednesday

One of the most highly-touted prospects in Cleveland's organization, Chase DeLauter, was announced as a scratch just before the team's outing against the Texas Rangers.

On Wednesday, Feb. 25, DeLauter was expected to be the Guardians' right fielder, giving him another opportunity to continue to work against major league talent ahead of a critical 2026 for the former first-rounder. However, he was ruled out with lower-body soreness, with the team turning to Petey Halpin to fill the opened void.

While it's disappointing not see DeLauter in the lineup, the chance for Halpin to get more reps in the field and at the plate is important.

Prior to Wednesday's outing, manager Stephen Vogt spoke to the media and revealed that the 23-year-old made changes during the offseason, specifically to his swing. He also highlighted the role Halpin has played for the team and where his value lies.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously we saw what he can do on the bases," Vogt said in a press conference. "I think that was really, you know, the primary role he had on our team was late game defense and base running just because of the way we were constructed at the time.

"Petey made a pretty significant swing adjustment, and so we're excited to watch that play out. His work's been really good.

A lot of different Guardians made adjustments in their offensive structures in the offseason, with Halpin being just another example of individual growth and improvements.

“Petey is gonna get a lot of looks this spring”#Guardians Stephen Vogt on where Petey Halpin can fit in the outfield mix. Also said he wants to see his swing shorten up a bit

“He’s got some power, but just to be able to hit the ball over the field and be able to repeat the move” pic.twitter.com/NDYDVrPerO — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) February 25, 2026

Expectations For Halpin Moving Forward

Last season, Halpin's call-up came due to an injury suffered by outfielder Nolan Jones.

He had spent much of the 2025 campaign with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, posting a .249 batting average with 29 doubles, 5 triples, 14 home runs, 44 RBI and 15 stolen bases. He was arguably one of the best outfielders in the farm system in the month of July as well.

His speed was a major part of his game that made him eye-grabbing for the front office to call up, which fortunately, became a big factor for the big league squad late in the year.

Across six games, he recorded just two hits and two walks, but scored five runs. When serving as a pinch runner, he was tough to get out on the base paths.

His speed was also utilized in center field, where he played in four games, starting one. He had no blemishes in his limited opportunities, with two putouts.

Through the rest of spring training, expect to see Halpin continue to get time in the outfield, specifically in right field, where he thrives the most. The hope is that his bat can find some consistency, and he can be a bench bat for the major league squad out of the gates in the regular season. In late-game situations, he will also likely serve as a pinch-runner, providing sharp base-running abilities for the Guardians.

Eventually, he can hopefully overtake Jones for his role in the outfield and become a speedster on the roster for the foreseeable future.

If he does start the season in Triple-A Columbus, it will likely be due to an influx of outfielders on the major league squad, and less on his productivity. His future is bright, and if he can continue to snag opportunities at either level of the game, he will have to take advantage of them and show the coaching staff and front office what he has to offer.

The Guardians will next take on the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, Feb. 26, with first pitch slated for 3:05 p.m. EST. Halpin isn't expected to be in the lineup, but if DeLauter is feeling better, he may get a chance to suit up for the team for the first time in a few days.