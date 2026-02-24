How Chase DeLauter Can Win the 2026 American League Rookie of the Year Award

Chase DeLauter.

That's a name that makes heads turn.

He made his debut in the first round of the 2025 postseason, appearing in a few games and knocking one hit. He looked ready for the challenge, not too nervous, not too relaxed, a perfect balance of both for a young player stepping onto October's biggest stage.

Now, heading into the 2026 campaign, the 24-year-old former 2022 draft pick is expected to play a significant role at the major-league level. In fact, he’s trending toward being an Opening Day starter in the outfield.

Many have begun to discuss who some of the league's most exciting rookies are for the 2026 season, with DeLauter being left out at times. However, he has a realistic path towards competing for the American League Rookie of the Year award.

Last year, he slashed .264/.379/.473 for an OPS of .852. With a small sample size due to injury, his limited time on the diamond saw a knack for power with eight doubles and one home run, totaling 24 RBIs.

And it’s not just the bat. DeLauter proved reliable in the field, posting a perfect defensive mark in right field with 40 putouts, two assists and zero errors. He carried that confidence to the majors as well, highlighted by a laser throw from right field that cut down a runner at third base.

His Competition For the Award

There are other players who, like DeLauter, are incredibly talented and have high ceilings.

Of the bunch, Toronto Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage, Chicago White Sox's Munetaka Murakami and Detroit Tigers' Kevin McGonigle stand out. Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo and catcher Carter Jensen will also likely be in the race.

While most of them are youngsters, the most experienced is Murakami, who comes to MLB after spending the last eight seasons in foreign play. He has gotten plenty of time at home plate under his belt, slashing an impressive .273/.394/.550 for an OPS of .945.

He's not a speedster, stealing just 76 bases and turning hits into just five triples, but his power is what has made him so intriuging.

He's posted over 20 home runs in all but one season, and recorded an incredible 56 home runs in 2022. That year he also had 134 RBIs.

In all likelihood, DeLauter's main competition will be Murakami, who will be the favorite for the honor, especially if he takes little to no drop off in the States.

Realistic Expectations For 2026

Across every level of baseball, Chase DeLauter has done one thing consistently: hit.

He's averaged a slashing line of .328/.426/.570 for an OPS of .996. With over 300 hits across 273 games, his numbers show that no matter the level, no matter the pitcher staring him down, he can continue to be a reliable hitter.

That doesn’t mean the transition to a full MLB season will be seamless. There will be bumps in the road. Every young hitter goes through adjustments once the league gathers more data and begins to counter what a youngster has to offer.

The difference for DeLauter is that he already got a small taste of those challenges late last season, something others who will be competing for the Rookie of the Year honor have not.

Pair that experience with a full offseason of mental and physical preparation, and he’ll enter 2026 far more comfortable with what awaits him.

"I think the next step is making sure we're all coming up trusting each other, playing for each other's back, not playing selfish," he said earlier this offseason. "That's the way we're going to play Guardians ball and going to win games."

He can solve the continued issues with Cleveland's outfielders, a combination of hitting and fielding. He has every tool required to help stabilize both areas.

But for now, the focus is on getting early-season experience in spring training and stacking valuable reps.