The Cleveland Guardians have started off the 2026 MLB regular season on a perfect note.

On Thursday, March 26, the Guardians took on the Seattle Mariners in the first of a four-game set between the two sides on the West Coast, with Cleveland coming out on top in game one, 6-4. While most of the regular faces for the Guardians had a couple of good moments, it really was the newcomers and youngsters who shone for the team.

The game was kicked off by outfielder Chase DeLauter, who received high praise all offseason for his power at the plate.

He displayed that highly-touted power with confidence, knocking a home run in his first at-bat of the day. The 24-year-old popped the ball 358 feet, with the pitch coming off the bat at 102.2 mph and a 35-degree launch angle.

Chase DeLauter with a storybook start to the 2026 campaign.



What a way for him to show just how valuable his bat will be for the #Guardians. #GuardsBall



pic.twitter.com/hpnwuRlLC5 — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) March 27, 2026

Then, in the top of the ninth inning, he blasted his second of the game to give the Guardians a 6-4 advantage. This time, the ball came off his bat much more cleanly at 111.1 mph with a launch angle of 24 degrees, going 422 feet.

Chase DeLauter is incredible.



He has TWO home runs in his MLB regular season debut! His ninth-inning homer helps put the #Guardians up, 6-4.#GuardsBallpic.twitter.com/ZrIaOX6hxn — Cade Cracas (@CracasCade) March 27, 2026

Of everything that happened on Opening Day for the Guardians, seeing DeLauter find success at the plate was one of the most important takeaways.

He finished the game with three hits, two of which went the distance, while also scoring three runs in five at-bats. The two times he didn't get on base, he popped out to the infield in the third and struck out in the fifth.

His Exciting Spring

All spring, it was apparent that the DeLauter was something special.

He slahed .459/.535/.838 for an OPS of 1.373, with five doubles and three home runs. He was hitting with power and consistency, all while helping send base runners trotting past home plate with 10 RBI.

Of every player on the Guardians with over 20 at-bats on the spring, he had the highest OPS by a large margin.

Alongside his hitting, he was also keeping a keen eye. He wasn't swinging at bad pitches and was patient while at the plate, drawing six walks to just four strikeouts.

Obviously, many questioned if DeLauter could keep this going heading into regular-season play, and so far, he hasn't disappointed.

The Chance to Turn This Into Momentum

Alongside crushing a solo shot, DeLauter was also able to tack on a single in the top of the seventh inning for Cleveland.

That hit eventually led to future Hall of Fame third baseman José Ramírez knocking a double into left field, sending DeLauter racing home to help put the Guardians up by two runs. While he isn't known for his speed on the base paths, he did have a bit of pep in his step to score from second base.

If DeLauter can continue to build off a performance like this, especially with more tough West Coast matchups coming, it could serve as a springboard for consistent power and production in the lineup.

With players like Ramírez and Rhys Hoskins also playing at a high-level, the pressure isn't entirely on the rookie's shoulders, but contributions like these go a long way in helping establish himself as a reliable bat for the Guardians.