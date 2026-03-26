Three Things To Watch During Cleveland Guardians vs Seattle Mariners Series

Opening Day is finally upon us, and the Guardians begin their 162-game journey out west to battle the Seattle Mariners.

These are two playoff teams from a year ago with stout pitching staffs. With a new season underway, there are a few things to watch out for regarding how Manager Stephen Vogt utilizes the players on his roster.

Let’s break them down.

WHO WILL SET UP FOR CADE SMITH?

Aug 1, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Cade Smith (36) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It is undeniable that Cade Smith will be the one to take the place of Emmanuel Clase as the team’s full-time closer. The question, though, with Hunter Gaddis starting off the season on the Injured List, who will take his place setting up for Smith?

The Guardians signed Shawn Armstrong this winter, indicating that he will be used in high-leverage spots more often than not. Matt Festa and Colin Holderman are both veterans who could also fill that gap.

Regardless of who fills the void left by Gaddis, it will be difficult to replicate what Gaddis brought to the table. Gaddis would likely be a closer on almost any other team because of his dominance.

In 73 games last year, Gaddis had a 3.11 ERA, 35 holds, and three saves to go along with 73 strikeouts in 66.2 innings. Those are massive shoes to fill, and how Vogt and Carl Willis decide to attack the 7th and 8th innings will be worth watching.

WHO WILL PLAY MORE FIRST BASE?

Sep 4, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo (9) runs the bases after hitting home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

First base seemed all but Kyle Manzardo’s a couple of months ago. Then the Guardians signed Rhys Hoskins. Now, Hoskins is on the Major League roster and carries an immense amount of experience at first base with him.

Hoskins will likely slate in as the DH most nights because of his power right-handed bat, but on the nights he does not DH, will Hoskins play first or sit on the bench? If he is on the bench, when does Vogt use him in a pinch-hit situation?

There is no question that Hoskins is a valuable addition to the team, but if he is taking real reps away from Manzardo at first base, that is a slight concern. All winter, the Guardians were talking about how Manzardo redid his body and is as locked in as ever heading into 2026. If you block his growth with Hoskins rather than use Hoskins as a tool to teach Manzardo the ways of first base, that could be a problem.

It will be up to Kyle Manzardo how much he plays, but he should know that Rhys Hoskins is right there waiting for his turn if it comes down to it.

WILL THE OFFENSE ACTUALLY BE BETTER?

Cleveland Guardians' Chase DeLauter watches his hit during Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series on Oct. 1, 2025, in Cleveland. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Guardians did not make many offensive moves this offseason. They are relying heavily on last year’s team that won the AL Central with the addition of young talent. Chase DeLauter and Angel Martinez had monster Spring Trainings and would love to carry that into the regular season.

Protecting Jose Ramirez with the likes of Steven Kwan, Chase DeLauter, Angel Martinez, CJ Kayfus, and George Valera is an improvement from what they have had in years past, especially if Kayfus, Valera, and DeLauter can live up to their hype.

The Mariners' pitching staff is the ultimate test. Seattle has one of, if not the best, rotation and bullpen in all of baseball. If the Guardians can go into a pitcher-friendly park like Seattle, against that pitching staff, and put up runs, things will begin to seem much brighter than they were a year ago, when the Guardians ranked near the bottom in every offensive category.

It is a new year. Despite the team appearing largely the same, it is a new opportunity for this team to change the narrative regarding their offense and put the haters who said their AL Central title last year was a fluke to bed.

It all begins tonight in Seattle, and there will be no shortage of things to keep your eye on in this series and as the season winds on.