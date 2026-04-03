Chase DeLauter's Red-hot Bat Leads the Guardians to Home Win Over Chicago

It's nice to get revenge.

Even if it is 10 years late.

The 2026 campaign marks 10 seasons since Cleveland fell to Chicago in the 2016 World Series, a series that will forever be etched into the minds of Guardians fans.

But on Friday, April 3, when the Cleveland Guardians played host to the Chicago Cubs at Progressive Field, welcoming in 36,396 fans, they were able to put past losses behind them. The Guardians' bats were flowing, and arms stayed sharp as the team waltzed to a 4-1 win over the Cubs.

Outfielder Chase DeLauter, who started off the 2026 campaign with four home runs in three games, blasted his fifth of the year. It was a no-doubter, going 401.6 feet off the bat at 109 mph.

CHASE DELAUTER (2026), Rece Hinds (2024), Trevor Story (2016)



That’s the list of all players in MLB history to hit 5+ home runs, score 6+ runs, and drive in 8+ RBIs within their first seven career (regular season) games. 📊#GuardsBall | @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/tyyb1CS5fg — Luke Potosky (@LukePotosky) April 3, 2026

Pointed out first by Luke Potosky on social media, DeLauter joins a list of one of three players to hit five or more home runs, score six or more runs and drive in eight or more RBI within their first seven career regular season games.

At this point, it's beginning to feel like DeLauter is climbing up numerous historical leaderboards by the game.

If he can continue to play like this, the Guardians are going to be in a great spot to continue finding power at the plate game-in and game-out.

The Rest of the Story

Alongside the homer DeLauter mashed, he also knocked two singles to help the team establish early traction at the plate. With the Guardians trailing in the bottom of the fifth, 1-0, DeLauter was the one who initially broke the dry spell, singling into right field to send Daniel Schneemann home.

His hit would start giving the Guardians momentum, carrying them into the sixth inning of action with the game level.

The Guardians kept the scoreboard clean, forcing three straight fly-outs.

They then walked right back up to the plate and took the lead, with the help of DeLauter and Gabriel Arias, who homered for the second-straight game.

While the offense looked really strong for the second-straight game, finishing with nine total hits on Friday, the pitching maintained its poised and effective play as well.

After Joey Cantillo went through 5.1 innings, allowing just four hits, two walks and one earned run, all while striking out six batters, the Guardians turned to the bullpen to keep the game intact. First was Matt Festa, who pitched just 0.2 innings and threw four pitches to secure two outs, ending the sixth inning.

Then came Connor Brogdon. Like Festa, it didn't take much for him to get the job done on the mound, throwing 13 pitches for three outs.

Combined through 1.2 innings, Festa and Brogdon didn't allow a hit, walk or run and threw just 17 total pitches. That type of efficiency is rarely seen, which allowed the Guardians to hold the Cubs back from getting any sort of traction tremendously.

With Cantillo, Festa and Brogdon leading the Guardians through seven innings, all the bullpen had to do was get setup Shawn Armstrong and closer Cade Smith into the game to finish the game.

They both allowed nothing to cross home plate, giving the Guardians a perfect final 3.2 innings.

In total the Guardians bullpen gave up just one hit and struck out four batters.

For the Guardians, who have had ups and downs to start the 2026 campaign, Friday night's game was a sigh of relief that they are on the right track to success.

If they can keep finding ways to put runs on the board, all while continuing to send some of the league's best batters packing, the Guardians are going to be able to maintain pace for a top spot in the American League Central.

Up next, they'll take on Chicago again on Saturday, April 4, at 7:15 p.m. EST from Progressive Field for game two of the series. Cleveland is now 5-3 on the campaign.