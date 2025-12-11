How Chase DeLauter can solve Guardians’ outfield problems in 2026

The Cleveland Guardians have always been a team capable of capitalizing on their young talent, with the potential for more of that to come in 2026 regarding one of their young outfielders.

The Guardians were able to miraculously win their second consecutive division title this past season, which wouldn’t have been possible without the help of some new faces called up from the minor leagues. Even with the Guardians coming up short against the Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card round, they decided it was the right time to call up former first round pick, Chase DeLauter.

DeLauter, who has faced an injury-riddled career since being drafted, which ultimately slowed his arrival time to the big leagues. Following his debut, the hopes are now that with a full offseason on the Guardians 40-man roster, DeLauter could be primed for an important role in 2026 as another promising bat and defensive presence if he can stay healthy.

Stephen Vogt discussed during the 2025 Winter Meetings how he feels DeLauter is going to contribute to the team next season, and how he remains optimistic about DeLauter transitioning from Triple-A ball to the major leagues.

" I think knowing that [DeLauter] can handle playing in the postseason, he's going to be able to handle playing in the regular season"#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on Chase DeLauter being ready for hopefully a full 2026 season after making is MLB debut in the 2025 playoffs… pic.twitter.com/tx0POXU8Tm — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) December 9, 2025

“I think making his debut in the postseason is unique, for Chase it was great for him to know what it smells like on the high stage, what it looks like, what it feels like”, Vogt said.

“For him, having a full winter of wanting that, it could be a huge boost for him going into this year”.

In the two games DeLauter appeared in for Cleveland in their Wild Card series, he had six total at bats, recording one hit and one strikeout with a .167 batting average. These stats don’t stand out on paper, but his presence was welcomed regardless after battling back from numerous injuries that hampered his progress to making his major league debut.

Based on Manager Vogt’s high praise, DeLauter could be featured heavily in the 2026 season, showcasing his strong slashing abilities at the plate with his large frame. During the 2025 MiLB season, DeLauter had a .264 batting average with seven home runs, 24 RBIs in his 148 total at-bats.

Standing at 6 foot 3 inches, this will most certainly translate well to his defensive attributes, which slot him as a potential opening day starter with Cleveland’s outfield still searching for a long-term answer at center and right field.