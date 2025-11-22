Guardians show immense faith in Nolan Jones with recent roster decision

Cleveland Guardians fans are hoping for a big splash in free agency this offseason. Yet that would go against the organizational philosophy fans have seen for years of developing young talent and giving them plenty of time to prove themselves.

A recent roster decision indicates it may be more of the same in 2026. The Guardians made a series of moves this week, which included making a decision on a key outfield battle.

Among a flurry of moves, the team decided to avoid arbitration with Nolan Jones and hand him a deal for 2026. In addition, Will Brennan was non-tendered and will be hitting free agency.

This ends Brennan's tenure in the organization after he was drafted by the team back in 2019. He reached the majors in 2022 but just never found his footing. He was given regular playing time in both 2023 and 2024, finishing his four-year stint with a bWAR of 0.5. 2025 was a year filled with injuries, clearing the way for others to take over his role.

Jones' situation is a fascinating one and something that may divide fans. He was seen as a future star back in 2016 when the organization drafted him in the second round. He saw limited playing time in 2022, only to be traded to the Colorado Rockies for Juan Brito.

The front office then decided they wanted another look at him and traded Tyler Freeman for Jones before the 2025 season. He proceeded to post a negative-WAR value in 136 games, finishing with five home runs and a .600 OPS.

This latest decision seems to indicate Jones is getting another crack at it in 2026. He was brought back for a reason and teams never like to give up on former top draft picks, sometimes no matter the results on the field.

For now, Steven Kwan is the starting left fielder and Chase DeLauter is set to be the man in center field. George Valera is a strong option for the final spot in right field, with the likes of Petey Halpin, Angel Martinez, and even David Fry serving as other options. So where does Jones fit in?

Moving on from Brennan made sense given he will turn 28 in February and had years to prove he belonged. Yet Jones will turn 28 next May and is coming off a negative-WAR season. The front office seems to be hoping his 2023 self with the Rockies will return in 2026, but all MLB fans know numbers can be inflated when playing in the Denver altitude.

The plan seems to be another massive competition in the outfield. This could be expanded even further if the team trades Kwan, which may not make sense if no outside additions are made.

Jones has the benefit of his former draft status and the fact the team just traded for him before the start of last season. What fans don't know is if he is in for a real competition in spring training, or if he is safe for the entirety of the year.

Fans won't be happy, but this is how the organization has operated for years. Will Jones make them look like geniuses?